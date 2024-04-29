Way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft: No quarterback at No. 1, but three crack the top 10
21. Miami Dolphins (+2200): Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
Chrisitan Wilkins will not be easy to replace in Miami. The Dolphins seem to be going with a volume approach right now, signing Benito Jones, Neville Gallimore, Jonathan Harris, Teair Tartt among others this offseason. What they really need is a difference-maker up front. That should lead them to Nolen. The former No. 1 recruit flashed his overall potential at Texas A&M, finishing with four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. Getting away from the chaos in College Station should help. This is definitely a projection pick, but I believe in his traits and upside.
22. New York Jets (+2000): Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Jets have loaded up around Aaron Rodgers with a lot of veterans, but they need to get younger at some key positions. Wide receiver is one of them, with Mike Williams signing just a one-year deal. Harris could be a potential replacement for 2025, with good size at 6'2" and the ability to win in contested catch situations. The former Louisiana Tech star proved he could hang with top competition in his first season at Ole Miss. A second straight strong campaign could see him land in the first round.
23. Green Bay Packers (+1900): Tacario Davis, DB, Arizona
Davis is going to be an interesting evaluation. He stands at 6'4", which is pretty rare size for an NFL corner. Most guys that big struggle to handle the quickness of NFL receivers. However, he led the Pac-12 in pass breakups this past season, which featured the best quarterback play in the country. For the Packers, he could wind up being a versatile piece in their secondary, provided some needed size on the outside.
24. Houston Texans (+1600): Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
First round running backs are back! Or at least, they could be in 2025. Judkins made the surprising decision to transfer to Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes bringing back Tre'Veyon Henderson for his senior season. Judkins also got a ton of run at Ole Miss, racking up 2,725 yards and 34 total touchdowns over the course of his first two seasons. Importantly, he also caught 37 passes. For Houston, Judkins would be a luxury pick for a young team looking to contend. Joe Mixon will turn 29 next offseason, so adding Judkins would allow the Texans to get ahead of finding a replacement and loading up on offensive weapons.
25. Dallas Cowboys (+1700): Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon
You could certainly make the argument that Dallas should select a running back too, but there are more pressing needs for the Cowboys to remain in contender status. CeeDee Lamb is set for a contract extension and Dallas will need to find cost-effective players to play around him. Stewart is small but incredibly quick. He has yet to eclipse 700 yards receiving in a season, but he should be in a much more passing-friendly offense after transferring to Oregon to play with Dillon Gabriel.
26. Philadelphia Eagles (+1700): Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
Philly crushed the draft once again and has continuously thrown resources at the offensive line and secondary. Linebacker is still a need, but there is no way the Eagles draft one in the first round. Dallas Goedert will be heading into the last year of his deal in 2025 and the Eagles struggled a lot without him this past season. Evans is the latest Notre Dame tight end to catch the attention of the NFL. He has not had a ton of production to this point but stepped up in a big way in his first year at the top tight end in Notre Dame's offense. He should be one of Riley Leonard's favorite targets this season.
27. Cincinnati Bengals (+1300): Tyliek Williams, DL, Ohio State
Cincinnati added to their defensive line, adding Kris Jenkins in the second round, but I think they will be happy to return to that well again in 2025. B.J. Hill is in the final year of his deal and Sheldon Rankins will be a free agent after 2025. Williams is a big body who can stuff the middle and shows enough pass-rushing ability to warrant first-round consideration. He is set for a big year with the Buckeyes.
28. Buffalo Bills (+1200): Patrick Payton, EDGE, Florida State
Buffalo could conceivably draft another wide receiver here, even after taking Keon Coleman with their first pick in 2024. However, this front office likes to be deep at edge rusher and Payton is an enticing talent. He is still filling out his frame, listed at 6'5", 254 lbs, and put up impressive numbers in 2023, with seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. If he can maintain that level of production while being the center of attention, Braden Fiske and Jared Verse are in the NFL now, he will generate a lot of buzz.
29. Detroit Lions (+1200): Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
Detroit patched up its offensive line in free agency, but Kevin Zeitler is 33 and Frank Ragnow has contemplated retirement. Addressing the interior of the offensive line will be a priority next offseason. Booker is a thick, powerful lineman, standing 6'5" and weighing in at 352 pounds. He was first-team All-SEC this past season and has experience at both guard spots.
30. Baltimore Ravens (+900): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Baltimore may have solved one side of its offensive line, drafting Roger Rosengarten in the second round. However, Ronnie Stanley's long-term health has been an issue and he is in a contract year. Enter Conerly, who excelled as a true sophomore starting for Oregon. He has prototypical size at 6'4", 305 pounds, and rates well as a pass blocker. He could be the man charged with protecting Lamar Jackson's blindside for the foreseeable future.
31. San Francisco 49ers (+600): Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Another LSU lineman appears in tup-and-downhis mock. Jones starts opposite Campbell and similarly, has grown in two years as a starter. He is built well at 6'6", 322 lbs. He struggled a little bit with injuries in 2023, but nothing too concerning. San Francisco needs someone to compete with Colton McKivitz, who had an up and down 2023 season. Jones could be the long-term starter on the right side and potentially slide over to the left when Trent Williams decides to retire.
32. Kansas City Chiefs (+550): Jabbar Muhammed, CB, Oregon
Kansas City won a second straight Super Bowl largely on the back of its defense. However, the Chiefs traded L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee and did not find a clear replacement for him. Kansas City has developed corners in the past, Sneed himself was a fourth-round pick, but they haven't been afraid to invest at the position when needed. Trent McDuffie is evidence of that. Muhammed is a bit undersized at 5'10", 183 pounds, but makes up for it with his physicality and relentlessness. Those are two traits that play well in Kansas City and should help him find a way onto the field quickly.