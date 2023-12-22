We’ve seen this Justin Fields Movie Before
The Chicago Bears have a massive decison upcoming but they're not new to this decison...
Remakes are the in-thing right now in Hollywood. Whether it be the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid or the upcoming remake of The Color Purple, it seems that everyone is remaking films. The Chicago Bears are having a little bit of a remake themselves it seems as we head to the final three weeks of the NFL regular season. It was just this time last year when the question arose on whether the Bears should stick with Justin Fields at quarterback or use the number one overall pick to draft Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Fields went on a tear to end the 2022 season leading Bears fans to debate what direction the team should go in.
The Bears have never had an elite quarterback they haven’t even had a 4,000-yard passer in their history something that is almost a given in today’s NFL. Chicago at its core doesn’t have the infrastructure you need to win but they have pieces that can take them towards being a winning team. DJ Moore is a nice piece but the weapons outside of him are lacking. The defense is making strides with players like Jaylon Johnson and Jaquan Brisker. Justin Fields wasn’t the guy Matt Eberflus drafted, he just inherited them. Fields has struggled this season as well but has shown signs in recent weeks of improvement similar to last season.
The 2023 draft class has not one but two quarterbacks that could end up being generational Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. This isn’t a scouting report my co-writers have already written those this is more of a plea to the Chicago Bears front office not to be hoodwinked by any strong play to end this season. I am big on Caleb Williams and Drake Maye I believe both quarterbacks are going to live up to the hype and that both are better than Fields. I’m not a Bears fan by any means but I could only imagine knowing the most hyped quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence was available and my team did not pick him to run it back with Fields who has yet to show any major improvement.
Yes, the Bears have more pressing needs but if Eberflus is to keep his job or even if the Bears go in a different direction General Manager Ryan Poles and whoever may be the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2024 will want their guy. If it’s Fields they want, it’ll be a tough sell to a fanbase that has already suffered enough. Chicago in the end MUST turn in the card on April 25th, 2024 and Roger Goodell should say “With the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams out of the University of Southern California.”