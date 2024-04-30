Who is the Early Favorite for the 2025 NFL Draft’s No. 1 Pick?
Betting lines for who will be the first pick in next year's draft are now available
As the dust finally settles on this year’s NFL Draft in Detroit, the spotlight is already shifting to the next NFL draft class. Among the rising stars in college football, one name stands out: Shedeur Sanders. The son of NFL Hall of Famer and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, Shedeur has emerged as the early betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shedeur Sanders made waves when he transferred from Jackson State to Colorado before the 2023 season. His arrival in Boulder was met with much anticipation. Could he live up to the family legacy? Could he be the spark that ignites the Buffaloes’ resurgence?
The answer came swiftly. Shedeur’s arm talent, poise, and football IQ were obvious from the start. He finished the season throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and a mere three interceptions. But it wasn’t just about the stats; it was about the way he commanded the field—he is confidence personified.
The Odds Are in His Favor
Oddsmakers have taken notice. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Shedeur Sanders is perched atop the oddsboard with a tantalizing +100 line. Translation: If you bet $10 on Shedeur going first overall, you’d pocket a cool $20. Those odds reflect the belief that Shedeur is a future franchise.
But he’s not alone in the race. Two other college signal-callers are nipping at his heels:
- Quinn Ewers (Texas): With odds of +300
- Carson Beck (Georgia): Also at +300, Beck has the tools to leapfrog the competition. His decision-making and accuracy are his calling cards.