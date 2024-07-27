Why Dak Prescott will have a massive impact on the 2025 NFL draft

This is the most open I have ever seen Dak Prescott be with the media.



Despite the fact that he has EARNED a new contract and was the MVP RUNNER UP LAST YEAR, Dak understands he may not be a Dallas Cowboy past this year.



He’s poised for this to be his last ride



🎥 @JetthroTV pic.twitter.com/YB7wVMkVSe