Why Keon Coleman Deserves to be a First-Round Pick
By John Makuch
Despite all of the controversy surrounding the Florida State Seminoles and their position, or lack thereof in the College Football Playoff, they still have a ton of potential NFL talent on that roster. One of which, is wide receiver Keon Coleman, who looks to find his way into the first round this upcoming spring. The former transfer from Michigan State found his way all the way down to Florida State and absolutely shined for the Seminoles this season. He finished the year with 12 starts, 658 yards, and 11 touchdowns, and those touchdown numbers are what stand out given this offense.
Coleman also lost his superstar quarterback Jordan Travis at the end of the year, so he has shown he can deal with the changes in signal callers, which also could have affected his numbers. Coleman makes impressive one-handed catches, uses his physicality to get open, and is an absolute bully on the football field. At a 6'4 215 frame, he is the size you ask for when looking for receivers in the first round as well. He has all the tools to be successful, and with his size, an NFL team can develop him into whatever they need him to be.
He may not be a Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, but when it comes to receivers he is right under those guys for the No. 4 spot depending on who you value higher. But when you have an opportunity to get a player with X-receiver potential, he is going to be a hot commodity who could find himself on a quality team in the first round. I look to Kansas City as a potential destination that could take him, or any other playoff team with a need for a receiver of his caliber. Also, when you have the receiver market in a way that has a top three like we do this year, those players are going to come off the board early, which opens the lower half of the first round for guys like Coleman and other players who are not regarded as high as those three.
Players like Coleman are just hard to find though, his strength through routes and his ability to track the ball with the best of them at his size is something that is worth a first-round selection. While he may be considered a boom-or-bust type of player due to him not getting as much separation as other players, his ability with contested catches makes it hard not to take a chance on this guy. His talent is first-round grade, which is undeniable, it is a matter of the right situation finding him and developing him into the player he can be at his full potential.
Even if Coleman does not find his way in the first round, he still is going to be a great get for whatever team does in fact take him. For his odds of actually being taken in the first 32 picks, it will depend on how high those other top three receivers go, but at his floor, he won't fall past the second round. Coleman is still worthy of a first-round pick though, it is just a matter of if teams see his talent for what it is.