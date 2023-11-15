Will Jayden Daniels be a First Round Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
I'll be the first person to admit that when Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU, I wasn't a believer in him. I thought he was only an RPO quarterback who would never be good enough as a passer to make a major impact for the Tigers. I was dead wrong. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that he would eventually become one of the best players in all of college football. But after ten games, he absolutely is.
Jayden Daniel's latest unreal performance against Florida, where he threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns and ran 12 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns, has cemented his status as a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and has raised the question of whether he is a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels' game against Florida was one of the best games in SEC history, and it showcased his remarkable talent as a dual-threat quarterback. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs makes him a nightmare for any opponent, and his performance against the Gators was a prime example of his game-changing ability. He is one of the most elusive runners in all of college football, not just for quarterbacks.
With his recent performances, Daniels has now entered the conversation as the third-best quarterback in the 2024 class after UNC's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams. While Maye and Williams are considered to be the top two prospects at the position, Daniels has shown that he is just as capable of being a star in the NFL.
Daniels has all the size, athleticism, and arm talent that NFL teams are looking for in a quarterback, and his rare deep ball accuracy is something that is highly valued at the next level.
There is no doubt that Jayden Daniels has all the tools to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His recent performances have shown that he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, and he is only going to get better as he gains more experience. If he can continue to play at his current level, he will be one of the most sought-after prospects in the draft.
Do I believe that Jayden Daniels should be a first-round pick? Absolutely. I think he is very similar to Robert Griffin III coming out of Baylor. He is one of the best players in all of college football and should be one of the top 32 picks in next year's draft. Whether he will or not remains to be seen, but he has everything you'd want in a franchise quarterback in today's NFL.