Winners from the 2024 Senior Bowl Practices
With the Reese's Senior Bowl game approaching this Saturday, the week's practices have offered invaluable insights into the NFL draft potential of these future NFL players. Here are five players who have consistently impressed me through three days of practice and helped boost their draft stock.
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler: After a very polarizing college career, Rattler used the Senior Bowl practices to prove that he shouldn't be an afterthought in this quarterback class. His strong arm, pinpoint accuracy, and impressive poise under pressure have caught the eyes of scouts. Rattler has consistently connected with receivers in drills and showed that he is oozing with confidence. While questions about his decision-making remain, his performances here could lead to a significant draft-day rise. Expect him to be drafted early on day three.
Missouri DL Darius Robinson: Dominating from both the interior and exterior, Robinson has been the talk of the town in Mobile. His versatility, explosiveness, and relentless motor have made him a nightmare for offensive linemen all week. Coaches haven't stopped raving about his potential at the next level. Robinson's Senior Bowl dominance has solidified his status as a top-50 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Oklahoma T Tyler Guyton: Living up to the high expectations, Guyton has been a rock on the offensive line. He's displayed near-perfect technique in pass protection drills, showcasing his ability to shut down even the most talented edge rushers. Guyton's consistency and strength in run blocking solidify his status as a top offensive tackle prospect and lock him in for a potential top-15 draft pick.
Georgia WR Ladd McConkey: McConkey has been making the case for being the most polished receiver in the draft. His precise route-running, ability to create separation, and reliable hands have made him virtually un-guardable in 1-on-1 drills. He's consistently hauled in difficult catches and made life miserable for any cornerback matched against him. McConkey's consistent brilliance strengthens his position as a coveted Day 2 draft pick.
Houston T Patrick Paul: Joining the ranks of the Senior Bowl standouts, Paul has impressed me with his quick footwork and overall movement skills for a guy of his stature. He's consistently shut down pass rushers in drills and displayed a strong anchor, which many had questions about before this week. Paul's performance has put him in the conversation of being a first-round selection.