Xavier Legette is being overlooked in an all-time great WR class
Let me ask you a question, in a typical NFL draft, where would you project a wide receiver to be taken if you knew that he was big, strong, very fast and very productive in the SEC? There is a receiver in this class who checks all of those boxes and is constantly being projected in the second or third round of the draft, and it is insane to me.
Xavier Legette, a 6'1", 221-pound receiver, shouldn't be an afterthought. He possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism that warrants a closer look. At the combine, he silenced doubts about his explosiveness by clocking a scorching 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. His impressive 40-inch vertical jump further solidified his explosiveness.
While some minor injuries hampered his collegiate career at times, Legette persevered and put together a strong senior season. He hauled in 71 receptions for a staggering 1,255 yards and 7 touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to produce even against top-tier competition in the SEC.
Here's why Legette deserves to be considered a top prospect, even in this historically talented receiver class:
- Production and Efficiency: Despite missing games throughout his career, Legette's 2023 season was nothing short of impressive. His 1,255 receiving yards would have ranked 11th among all receivers in the NFL last season, and his 7 touchdowns placed him tied for 28th. These numbers showcase his ability to translate his collegiate success to the professional level.
- Underrated Compared to Recent Draftees: While projected as a potential second-round pick, it's worth noting that Legette's skillset arguably surpasses some of the top wide receivers selected in recent drafts. He possesses a similar frame and superior athleticism (40-yard dash, vertical jump) compared to Quentin Johnston, the first-round pick in the 2023 draft, and Treylon Burks, a first-rounder in 2022. This comparison highlights Legette's potential to be a valuable contributor at the next level, even if he lands outside the first round.
Now is he a finished product? No. He needs to refine his route running and he needs to be more consistent at the catch point. But Legette has everything physically that teams look for in a number-one receiver.
With a deep understanding of the game, a strong work ethic, and the physical tools to succeed, Legette is more than just a flier. He offers a unique blend of size, speed, and production that should entice several NFL teams. In a draft class overflowing with talent, Legette shouldn't be an afterthought. His potential to develop into a starting-caliber wide receiver shouldn't be overlooked, and the team that drafts him might just be getting a steal.