One trade the Kansas City Chiefs need to make before the NFL Draft
With ‘Cheetah’ on to greener pastures, and other title contenders making waves in free agency. Is it finally time for the Kansas City Chiefs to make a move?
From barely knocking the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs, to then losing to the Cincinnati Bengals just a week later, and watching the most explosive receiver in football depart for the ‘305’. The Kansas City Chiefs have endured a rather unfavorable past couple of months, to say the least.
To make matters worse, all of the Chiefs’ main competitors dramatically improved throughout the offseason. With Von Miller signing on with Buffalo, Davante Adams getting traded to Las Vegas, and both Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson opting to join the Chargers. It’s safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs will face an even more difficult road to the Super Bowl in 2022.
While the team was able to bring in a formidable duo of receivers in Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it will be hard to replace what Tyreek Hill brought to this franchise.
That being said, Kansas City does have the most picks of any team in the 2022 NFL Draft (12), including two first-rounders with the 29th and 30th overall selections. Which they could use to their advantage and either trade up for a top-tier receiver like Garrett Wilson or Drake London or simply snag whoever’s left towards the end of the first round.
Although, with the Kansas City Chiefs still being one of the top dogs in the AFC, let alone the entire NFL. They might be better off using some of that draft capital to trade for a pre-established and bonafide superstar wide receiver that can make an immediate impact.
And what better player than Tyler Lockett.