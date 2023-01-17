2023 NFL Mock Draft: Saints find future QB in 7-round mock draft
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Marshon Lattimore but after that, the cornerback position has some serious questions heading into the offseason. Last year, Bradley Roby started a number of games for this defense (10 in total) but is set to be a free agent and the Saints may not have the cap room to bring him back.
That is why the next pick in this 2023 NFL mock draft would make sense in cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out of the University of Miami. He began at Georgia and played two seasons there before transferring to Miami before the 2021 season and over the past two years, he has three interceptions and 11 passes defended in 22 games.
Stevenson has good size for the cornerback position at 6’0″ and 214 pounds which should allow him to match up with anyone, including the bigger wide receivers of the NFC South like Mike Evans and Drake London. The combination of him and Lattimore would give the Saints a good duo that could start for the next few seasons.