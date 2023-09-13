2024 NFL Draft: Quinn Ewers Is a Bonafide First Round Talent
By Chris Ross
Coming into the 2023 college football season, Texas was seen as a team with the potential to make it to the college football playoffs, but only if their offense could take a step forward after quarterback Quinn Ewers’ underwhelming debut season in 2022. With two talented recruits behind Ewers in Maalik Murphy and the much-discussed Arch Manning, Texas’ second-year starter needed to prove he has what it takes to lead this team to its goals. Following a 2-0 start, however, and a massive upset win over Alabama, Texas is living up to its immense potential, and in the process, Quinn Ewers is cementing himself as a first-round caliber prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Talent has never been an issue for Ewers, who was ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class. However, after transferring from Ohio State and producing an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the Longhorns, doubts about Ewers’ long-term potential started to become more prevalent. Those doubts weren’t unfounded either, as Ewers displayed some major flaws in his game.
The most problematic of these flaws was Ewers’ inconsistency on the deep ball. The arm strength is there, but between his occasional sloppy footwork and lack of anticipation, Ewers missed far too many throws last season.
This year, however, Ewers has shown incredible progress as a passer. Against Alabama, in particular, Ewers showed just how far his deep ball has come since 2022. Take this 44-yard touchdown strike for example –
Ewers not only delivers a ball that has plenty of power behind it, but he waits in the pockets and uncorks the throw at the exact right moment. That type of anticipatory throw is what the quarterback lacked last season, and what makes him so exciting moving forward.
These developments, when combined with Ewers’ natural feel in the pocket and above-average accuracy make the Texas prospect one of the most intriguing players in the country. Not to mention, Ewers has a lightning-quick release, and good mobility, and is playing under noted quarterback guru Steve Sarkisian – who has a knack for developing NFL-level talent.
There’s still plenty of football left to be played, but one thing has become exceedingly obvious in the early stages of this season – Quinn Ewers looks like a high first-round selection in the making.