Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3 (and 5 to watch)
Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3: #2: Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr. is the left-handed leader of the Washington Huskies who are hot on the heels of Caleb Williams and USC at #8 in the country. Michael Penix Jr. has put up some monstrous stats that has him ranked near the top in several categories despite a handful of his peers having played three games to Penix’s two.
Through the first two weeks, Penix among college quarterbacks ranks fourth in passing yards and touchdowns, seventh in yards per pass, eighth in passer rating and 19th in completion percentage.
Week one against Boise State, Michael Penix Jr. put up 450 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception! Week two was another 400 yard passing day with three more touchdowns and his first interception.
Penix doesn’t offer the rushing baseline that Caleb Williams or a few other college quarterbacks that will appear on this list but his passing game work and rapport with his receivers negates the necessity to add anything on the ground.
Washington plays Michigan State, a team dealing with a lot of scandal with their coach, what type of team shows up on Saturday to face the Huskies is anyone’s guess.
Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3: #3: Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders and his dad, Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders have rocketed the Buffaloes to relevance, not only in the college football landscape but in the world of sports as a whole. Sanders was very close to being number two over Penix on this list.
Shedeur Sanders, like Penix has played just two games but still ranks second in passing yards and is tied for ninth in passing touchdowns with six. Sanders is also ninth in completion percentage, 14th in yards per pass and 15th in passer rating among college quarterbacks.
Sanders and Colorado got in a shootout with TCU in week one who at the time was ranked #17, Colorado has essentially taken their place at #18 heading into a tense matchup with Colorado State. The head coaches have been jawing back and forth in press conferences and Deion Sanders declared that Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell has made the game “personal”. How this quote factors into the gameplan for the elder Sanders and how it translates to the usage and performance of the young quarterback will be seen on Saturday.
After Colorado State, Colorado faces #13 and then Caleb Williams and #5 USC.