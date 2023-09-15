Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3 (and 5 to watch)
Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3: #4: Sam Hartman
Sam Hartman, to his benefit, has played three games heading into week three of the college football season but has played very good football for #9 Notre Dame who play a relatively easy opponent in Central Michigan this week before facing off with #6 Ohio State the following Saturday.
Hartman is a sixth year senior at Notre Dame and ranks well as second in touchdowns, second in touchdown percentage, fourth in yards per pass and sixth in passing yards. Hartman is also second only to Caleb Williams among college quarterbacks in passer rating.
The biggest draw with Sam Hartman is that he has 10 passing touchdowns across 64 passing attempts, over 700 yards passing and has not thrown a single interception, Hartman has passed for four touchdowns twice this year in three games, the most recent coming against Navy when he threw just 23 passes and completed 19 of them! Hartman is tied for 13th in completion percentage.
Top 5 College Quarterbacks heading into week 3: #5 Quinn Ewers
Quinn Ewers and Texas got off to a somewhat expected start when they beat Rice 37-10. Quinn Ewers had a pretty solid game, scoring four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing. However, Quinn Ewers in week two faced a test tougher than anyone else on this list has early this season by facing #3 ranked Alabama in week two.
Ewers put up a nearly identical stat-line, throwing three more touchdowns and nearly 100 more yards than the week before against Rice. 349 yards and three touchdowns against the #3 team in the country is what allows Quinn Ewers to crack this top five over some others who will be players to watch this weekend.
Also to his credit, Ewers has not thrown an interception yet, and even with just two games finds himself tied for ninth in passing touchdowns and 16th in passing yards. Ewers made some crazy throws to help the Longhorns upset Nick Saban and Alabama.
Texas, now up to #4, has about a month until they face their next top 25 opponent, Oklahoma. This week, Quinn Ewers will look to keep his place on this list facing Wyoming on Saturday night.
College Quarterbacks to watch:
There are five quarterbacks who I will be keeping an eye on this week and could make it into the top five next week with some strong performances.
Jordan Travis, Jayden Daniels, Jaxson Dart, Cam Ward, JJ McCarthy and Tyler Van Dyke are some interesting players who have had some strong games through the first two weeks of the college football season.
Other players who have some name recognition like Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and DJ Ugialeilei are others to keep an eye on in the future as well.