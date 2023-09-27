Mosher’s Mock: 2024 NFL First Round Mock Draft
11. New York Jets: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The Jets could have taken a quarterback here, but with Rodgers presumably returning, they take the stud linebacker to eventually replace the aging C.J Mosley
12. New England Patriots: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Robinson is one of the best pure pass rushers in the draft. He is explosive with great bend, and he would add another defensive weapon for Belichek to deploy.
13. Arizona Cardinals: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
The Cardinals have many needs but Dejean is too good of a player to pass on here. DeJean isn’t just another talented cornerback, he is a versatile and athletic defender who can play all over the field.
14. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
The Giants need to add a playmaker to their offense, and Nabers is one of the most explosive and dynamic wide receivers in the draft. He would give Daniel Jones a new weapon to throw to.
15. Los Angeles Rams: Leonard Taylor III, DI, Miami (FL)
Aaron Donald considered retiring last offseason, so the Rams take a chance on a defensive tackle here, and Taylor III is one of the best defensive tackles in the draft. He is a big, strong, and disruptive interior defender who can stuff the run and create interior pressure on the quarterback.
16. Green Bay Packers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Coleman should have gone higher, but the Packers get Jordan Love a true number one receiver on the outside.
17. New Orleans Saints: Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)
The Saints could have gone with a tight end or a defensive end here but instead, they take Kamren Kinchens. He is one of the best safeties in the 2024 draft class. He is a versatile and rangy safety who can play multiple positions in the backend.
18. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Cowboys need to add another playmaker to their offense, and Egbuka is one of the most talented wide receivers in the draft. He is a smooth, polished, and route-running receiver who would give Dak Prescott a new weapon to pair long-term with Ceedee Lamb.
19. Atlanta Falcons: Graham Barton, T, Duke
The Falcons have studs in their interior, but their tackles aren’t great. Barton is one of the best offensive tackles in the draft. He is an athletic tackle who would give the Falcons a new answer at tackle.
20. Houston Texans: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Texan’s defense lacks playmakers, and Turner is another talented edge rusher in the draft. He is explosive and powerful, and he would give the Texans a new pass-rushing threat to pair with Will Anderson.