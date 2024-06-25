2024 NFL Draft review: Miami Dolphins
Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let's break it all down.
1 (21): EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Chop was severely underrated by some mainstream scouting services this year. Robinson helps the Dolphins not just in rotation, but helps keep the pressure on the opponent if things go as disastrous as they did last year when they lost two starting pass rushers. Why people were so low on Chop is the low amount of sacks he accounted for during his time at Penn State. But minus the games he missed, the Nittany Lions under utilized him when they had the chance. Last year, Robinson played a very minimal 148 pass rush attempts. From that he accounted for 26 total pressures and three sacks. Not much production is the correct answer. But he finished last year with a pass-rush win-rate of 20.9%, only Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu had a better win rate in this year’s draft class.
Grade: A
(Team Choice Award)
2 (55): T Patrick Paul, Houston
An absolute mountain of a human being here. At 6’7” and 331 lbs he’s already a giant object to try and navigate around, but then take in his 36¼" arm length (97th percentile) and gigantic 86¼" wingspan (96th percentile) it’s a frightening experience for any pass rusher wanting to get the beat on Paul. Since becoming Houston’s starting left tackle in 2021, Paul has allowed only five sacks and 47 pressures. The issue lies in discipline (21 penalties the last three years) and run blocking. His run blocking technique needs to develop which is why he probably won’t see the field this year (unless for injury). It’s smart to develop and always create depth on the offensive line for the very reason of injury, and if Paul gets to develop this year and work on his run blocking skills this could work out well for the future.
Grade: B+
4 (120): RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Speed, speed and more speed. Pretty certain Dolphins fans are used to that concept on offense. Wright fits the speed motive for the Dolphins offense perfectly and his ability to break off-tackle runs and disappear for chunk plays makes him fun to watch. He’s not ever going to be an every-down running back, he’s just not built for it. But as a change-of-pace back there’s no denying he could be the most productive running back on the Dolphins roster for years to come.
Grade: A-
5 (158): EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
This is good value as Kamara was projected to go in the fourth-round and in all honesty, that’s slightly under-projected. Kamara finished third in the nation in total pressures (64) and fourth in sacks (14) which makes him insanely productive. To have him in rotation and developing behind the likes of Bradley Chubb can only mean Kamara will be even better when he hits the field at some point this season.
Grade: B+
6 (184): WR Malik Washington, Virginia
Talk about an absolute steal here by drafting Washington. He was easily a late Day 2 projection and when you look at last year’s production it’s easy to argue why. He led the nation in receptions (110) and came fourth in receiving yards (1,426) with only first-round picks Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze and UNLV's Ricky White going for more. Virginia's offense was far from efficient, yet Washington was able to shine. Finding an efficient slot receiver as talented as Washington, this late in the draft, fantastic pick.
Grade: A-
6 (198): S Patrick McMorris, California
Safety depth for Miami is a huge issue, so grabbing one at some point during the draft was a must. McMorris comes with a host of issues however. His combine was a mess after jumping 31” in the vertical (5th percentile) and 112” in the broad (6th percentile). These are terrible numbers for a guy playing a very athletic position. But the issues are also with his tackling. In the last three years, McMorris has 57 missed tackles…57!
Grade: D
7 (241): WR Tahj Washington, USC
This is a pick aimed toward special teams. Where both Tahj and Malik Washington are proficient from the slot, Tahj is severely undersized and offers less athletically compared to Malik. If Tahj can get to grips with the nuisances of special teams then that will offer him more value and help him to develop his skills as a receiver and offer snaps both as a returner and as a WR5.
Grade: B-
UDFA Signings-
QB Gavin Hardison, UTEP
OL Bayron Matos, IPPP
DL Grayson Murphy, UCLA
CB Storm Duck, Louisville
TE Hayden Rucci, Wisconsin