2024 NFL Draft review: New York Giants
By Mike Poland
Previously we reviewed the New Orleans Saints draft selections, now it’s time to take a look at how the New York Giants drafted and grade the picks. Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let’s break it all down.
1 (6): WR Malik Nabers, LSU
The Giants could have gone with a quarterback, but the way the draft started with three quarterbacks going off board right off the bat, drafting one here would have been a reach. They could have also gone offensive line but opted instead to take a top-five player with Nabers. Receiver was a position of need for the Giants and there’s no better way to help Daniel Jones than by giving him one of the most electrifying offensive weapons to come through the draft in recent memory. Nabers was also the best player available at the time, making this a win-win. He finished the 2023 season earning All-America honors and finished first in the SEC in receptions (89), second nationally in receiving yards (1,569-yards) and third nationally in receiving yards touchdowns.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (47): S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
Some argued Nabers was the best safety in this year’s draft. The same could be said for Nubin in regards to the safeties in this class. This was another perfect pick for the Giants that needed safety help after Xavier McKinney departed in free agency. New York took the highest graded player at the position and didn’t reach to snag him. With the defensive alignment, Nubin’s physicality and excellent football smarts, this goes perfectly into Shane Bowen’s plans. Another very solid pick.
Grade: A
3 (70): CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
Cornerback was a massive need for the Giants, especially in terms of the nickelback position. With Deonte Banks being a first-round pick last year for the Giants and with Phillips taken in the third-round this year the front office is really preparing the position for the future. Phillips is a great coverage cornerback who allowed a passer rating of 58.2 in 2022. The issue with Phillips was his 2023, where he was given a bigger role. The limitations of his ability was on display last year and he allowed three touchdowns, 435 yards allowed (fourth-most in the SEC) and a 111.3 passer rating allowed. The biggest problem for Phillips though is his missed tackles. His 15 missed tackles were the most in the SEC and fifth-most nationally.
Grade: C+
4 (107): TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
The Giants spent a third-round pick in a trade for Darren Waller last year and it was quite the letdown. Waller missed six weeks with injury and ended his first year for the Giants scoring one touchdown. With Waller’s future uncertain. drafting a tight end is a smart move. Waller wound up retiring after the draft. When you look back at Waller’s production after 2020 it’s declined with each year. Regardless, grabbing a guy who’s registered 669 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns the last two years in college was a good way to go.
Grade: B
5 (166): RB Tyrone Tracy, Purdue
No more Saquon Barkley (sorry Giants fans) so Devin Singletary takes the lead-back role this year. Having a supporting cast will be vital for Singletary and having an athletic demon like Tracy is a good strategy to complement his skill set. Tracy stands at just six-foot tall, 210 lbs and blasted the 40-yard at the combine with a 4.48s time. On the height-weight-speed chart, Tracy is way ahead of the curve. Tracy also hopped a 40” vertical (94th percentile), 124” broad (83rd percentile), and blew up the 3-cone with a 6.81s time (89th percentile).
Grade: B+
6 (183): LB Darius Muasau, UCLA
With such little draft capital, the Giants had to be smart with this year’s selections. This selection though is a pick for the special teams. Last year, Muasau had a career year and was generally impactful for UCLA. His issue is his size and athleticism. He tested with an extremely low RAS score (relative athletic score) of 5.68. That’s very low and not often seen for NFL draft picks. His ability to scrape is also bad, meaning he gets too square on blocks and struggles to disengage. He also lacks the speed to chase down the ball carrier. A lot of work needed here.
Grade: C
UDFA Signings-
WR Ayir Asante, Wyoming
WR Jon Jiles, West Florida
OL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State
OL Marcellus Johnson, Missouri
DT Casey Rogers, Oregon
DE Ovie Oghoufo, LSU
DB Alex Johnson, UCLA