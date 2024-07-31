2024 NFL Draft review: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
By Mike Poland
Which player was the best value and earned the team choice award, and who did the team sign during the undrafted free-agent period? Let's break it all down.
1 (26): T Graham Barton, Duke
If you want to talk about a versatile offensive lineman then no further than Barton. The way he can play up and down the line at such a high level is maybe his biggest strength and the Bucs were desperate for inside offensive line help. Barton will more than likely fill the void at center and although he’s marked at tackle as his position designation he did play center in 2020. That year he played 238 passing sets and allowed zero sacks and only four quarterback hits. Baker Mayfield is set to be the Bucs long term quarterback after signing a big contract, now he has a little more confidence in the blocking upfront with Barton in front of him. This was a great pick filling the biggest team need right away, plus it was the highest ranked player on the board at the time.
Grade: A+
(Team Choice Award)
2 (57): EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
Beyond the offensive line, the other big team need for Tampa was pass rusher. The value is right on point here and Braswell did flash when he had the chance. The issue is the limited playing time Braswell had while at Alabama and he was used as more a rotational player. He still managed to register eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss, both of which ranked second-most and third-most on the team respectively. Braswell will look to start on the basis the team needs him to, but he’ll need to show he can handle the workload and develop on a few nuisances of the position to get the gig.
Grade: A-
3 (89): S Tykee Smith, Georgia
Here comes another pick for a need. Smith is a great, aggressive safety that loves to blitz but can also drop back into coverage and fly to the ball. There’s a chance Smith plays at cornerback, likely in the slot, but as a rotational safety he offers a great skill set that fits excellently for Tampa’s defensive scheme. A testament to his versatility is his nine tackles for loss and four interceptions last year at Georgia.
Grade: A-
3 (92): WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
The third man in Washington's record-setting pass attack, McMillan provides some much-needed depth and youth to the Buccaneers receiving corps. He was a pure slot guy at Washington, but that’s not a bad thing. For one, the slot will play an extremely vital role on the team’s offense this year. Secondly, McMillan was very productive in 2022 for Washington from the slot. He led the team with 79 receptions, 1,098 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. With guys like Mike Evans getting older and Chris Godwin in a contract year the front office was smart to draft a wide receiver to cover themselves for the future.
Grade: B+
4 (125): RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
Irving fits best as a third-down running back in the NFL, that’s not something the Bucs need with the likes of Rachaad White and the rest of the depth in running back room. Taking a running back does make sense for Tampa but it needed to be the right one and it’s up for debate if Irving is the right one. The production in college is great with Irving, but the coaches will need to do some heavy install work with him to design catches out the backfield.
Grade: B-
6 (220): G Elijah Klein, UTEP
This is a good developmental pick for the offensive line. While at UTEP, Klein played nearly 2,000 pass blocking plays and allowed only five sacks and nine quarterback hits. Sure, he’s a smaller school player, but you want to see guys dominate at level to stand out and Klein stood out exceptionally. There are some areas to work on with him, but playing as a backup swing guard means he can work on these issues and sharpen up with the hope he can play as a starter in a couple of years.
Grade: B
7 (246): TE Devin Culp, Washington
He’s undersized for tight end at 230 lbs and barely 6’3” but Culp does possess great speed and ability. This is mostly thanks to him being a converted wide receiver, but his last season at Washington was underwhelming. He finished with 14 receptions and only two touchdowns all year. In the five years playing at Washington he reeled in four touchdowns. He is a developmental prospect who will have his work cut out to make the roster.
Grade: C-
UDFA Signings-
QB Zack Annexstad, Illinois State
G Xavier Delgado, Missouri
OL Avery Jones, Auburn
DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo
S Rashad Wisdom, UTSA
RB DJ Williams, Arizona