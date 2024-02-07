2024 NFL Mock Draft: First Two Rounds Post-Senior Bowl
The Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl are now behind us. It was an exciting couple of weeks with several standout stars. Many of them will appear in this two-round mock. Once again, I did not allow any trades, but I did discuss some players that could have gotten moved. Let's dive into these top 64 picks.
I know there has been a lot of buzz about Williams not wanting to play in Chicago. Until, we see something a bit more concrete on that front for me to change this pick. Williams is an impressive playmaker who raises the ceiling of an offense. He has room to grow in his decision making and play within structure, but his potential is immense. Justin Fields will be an enticing trade target for Chicago while allowing the Bears to reset the quarterback clock.
There will be a lot of debate over which quarterback should go at No. 2. Right now, Daniels is a bit more polished and a lot more athletic. His playstyle is similar to that of Lamar Jackson, with a strong arm and unbelievable mobility. He took a huge leap this year as a passer, stretching the field on a regular basis. Daniels must tighten up his throwing motion and get used to playing against the speed of NFL defenses, but his dual-threat ability makes him a potential star.
Let's not mistake this, I still like Maye a lot. He has great size and arm strength. On top of that, he is a talented runner who does not go down easily. However, Maye struggles with ball placement and consistency. Both are things that can be worked on, but crop up as major concerns at this stage in his evaluation. For New England, he would be the path forward at quarterback after striking out on Mac Jones.
This is a dream scenario for the Cardinals. Harrison is the most talented player in this draft class and will be an impact player from Day 1. He is a polished route runner with great hands and impressive acceleration for his size. The Cardinals have needed a true No. 1 receiver since DeAndre Hopkins left. Adding Harrison to an offense that already has some proven talent in Kyler Murray and James Connor would put Arizona in an exciting spot.
Keenan Allen turns 32 in April. Mike Williams is heading into the final year of his contract with an extensive injury history and a ridiculous cap number. This is a special receiver class and the Chargers should take advantage. Pairing Nabers, who is coming off a historically dynamic season for a receiver, with Quentin Johnston should give the Chargers one of the most exciting duos in the league. Johnston struggled as a rookie, but still has tons of potential. Nabers would give Justin Herbert a weapon unlike any he has had before.
Will the Giants really run it back with Daniel Jones in 2024? If the draft breaks this way, they might not have too much of a choice. Thankfully for New York, this team also desperately lacks playmakers, particularly on the perimeter. Odunze put together a masterful season to cap a wildly productive college career. He has the size, athleticism and ball skills to be a true No. 1 receiver in an offense. If the Giants are going to give Jones another chance, giving him Odunze would be the best way to help him succeed.
With quarterbacks and receivers flying off the board, this is a great spot for the Titans, who have their pick of the top tackles in a loaded class at the position. Alt is about as steady as they come. A three-year starter at Notre Dame, he has prototypical size, good play strength and above-average movement skills. Even without Derrick Henry, Alt should do wonders for the Titans' ground game.
The first defensive player to come off the board at last. Latu is a pass-rushing technician, with so many ways to beat opposing tackles. He is coming off a strong week at the Senior Bowl. Atlanta will be in the market for a quarterback, but I think they would be a logical landing spot for Fields or even Kirk Cousins. Finding a reliable pass rusher, Latu had 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons, is going to be crucial for the Falcons in their quest to win the NFC South.