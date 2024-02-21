6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
As one of the most known voices in mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah shakes up the NFL draft world by dropping his Mock Draft 2.0. What are the main takeaways?
By Dakota Wayne
The 2024 NFL Draft is a bit more than a month away, which means NFL fans are fully in the thick of mock draft season. That means Daniel Jeremiah is mocking away.
Daniel Jeremiah drops Mock Draft 2.0 amid 2024 NFL Draft
Daniel Jeremiah from NFL Network and the Move the Sticks podcast gives his opinions on the NFL draft each year, and considering his connections to NFL teams, his opinion holds more weight than those of the couch GMs across the nation. After the release of his Mock Draft 1.0 he received feedback to help mold his next mock draft.
With two mock drafts remaining in Daniel Jeremiah's schedule, Mock Draft 2.0 built off 1.0 to give NFL fans a better idea at what their favorite NFL team might do in the 2024 NFL Draft.
At the end of the day, it's all a prediction. On top of that, there weren't any trades, so the likelihood that each pick happens as predicted in this mock draft is slim. Jeremiah prefaces this, as trades don't become part of his mock drafts until the final one.
As for how the 2024 NFL Draft goes, it's almost impossible to predict. But, based on what Daniel Jeremiah sees with his eyes and hears with his ears, these are some of the main takeaways NFL fans can walk away with after reading DJ's Mock Draft 2.0.