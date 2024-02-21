6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0

For those that are curious, here are Darius Robinson's pass rush win rates from different alignments.



3/4i - 13.0%

5/6 - 18.8%

Wider than that - 19.1%



So to me, he's a 6'5" 290lb 5-tech that can play Edge in nickel looks just for fun.



That's the J.J. Watt profile.