6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
As one of the most known voices in mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah shakes up the NFL draft world by dropping his Mock Draft 2.0. What are the main takeaways?
By Dakota Wayne
Mock Draft 2.0 Takeaway No. 6: Darius Robinson's Senior Bowl makes him first round pick
Prior to the Senior Bowl, it was rare to come across Darius Robinson's name high in mock drafts across the internet. After his Senior Bowl dominance, however, it was almost more rare to see a mock draft without him near the top.
In a class with a loaded group of defensive edge rushers, Darius Robinson's name slid further down mock draft simulators. That was, until Robinson likely made himself a lot of money after an impeccable week at the Senior Bowl. As for how high Daniel Jeremiah thinks he could go, he predicts Robinson being drafted by the Cardinals with pick No. 27 in Mock Draft 2.0.
Regardless of who he lined up against in 1v1s, there was true tenacity in each rep. A report even came out that teams were trying to be cautious with their player comps, as the one that kept coming up was potentially reaching a bit.
The player comp for Darius Robinson, per some scouts at the Senior Bowl, was none other than J.J. Watt. Yes, that J.J. Watt.
J.J. Watt is a touch act to beat, and there's still a success plan for Darius Robinson if he doesn't reach the Watt level. Plenty of edge rushers were great who didn't reach the J.J. Watt threshold.
All-in-all, it's safe to say Darius Robinson earned some money due to his performance during the Senior Bowl. Had he not performed the way he did, he might not see his name in as many mock drafts. In fact, it's likely he wouldn't be seeing his name in the first round of Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0 without his Senior Bowl performance.