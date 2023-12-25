Atlanta Falcons 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Jacob Roach
The Atlanta Falcons have been a difficult team to put your finger on as they have had some really great wins as well as some bad losses. Fans seem to have mixed reactions to Arthur Smith as the head coach but it feels like he will be back for the 2024 season. They have got to figure out the quarterback position as the rest of the offense has some impressive young and talented players. There are a few good quarterback options in this year's class and it feels like Atlanta will jump on one of them.
Round 1, Pick 10: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
If Jayden Daniels falls into Atlanta’s laps they absolutely should jump on it as he would be a great fit for Smith’s offense. He brings the dual threat aspect that Atlanta loves to run as Daniels is a big play waiting to happen both with his arm and his legs. The growth he showed as a passer in the pocket this year was the best aspect of his game. Daniels has plenty of arm to make all the throws on every level of the field and with talented options like Drake London it could be a perfect fit with the Falcons.
Round 2, Pick 44: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Xavier Worthy can fly with true field-stretching speed and routinely roasts defensive backs on deep routes. You have Drake London who can do a little bit of everything and with Bijan Robinson in the backfield adding a deep threat could make for a fun offense. There are other options in the same range but Jayden Daniels has shown he loves to throw the deep ball to speedy pass catchers.
Round 3, Pick 75: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
Ruke Orhorhoro is one of the better-run defenders in this year's draft who plays with a powerful base and solid hand usage. He occupies space and eats blocks routinely to remove rush lanes up the middle. He moves well laterally and has a knack for using his long arms to disrupt passing lanes as well as an ability to push the pocket up the middle as a pass rusher. He needs refinement as a pass rusher as he lacks a true pass rush plan but he has the tools to develop into a three-down interior defensive lineman.
Round 4, Pick 106: Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
There is some talent in the defensive backfield for the Falcons but they could use more depth at corner. Sainristil is a great athlete and will likely run in the 4.4s at the combine in 2024 leading up to the draft. He is a smaller player and that will likely knock him into day three of the draft but he is great in the slot and has experience playing wide receiver in college as well making him a unique prospect.
Round 4, Pick 119: Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon
Burch is a former top recruit out of high school who hasn’t put it all together in college but has shown flashes of an impressive player. He isn’t a crazy bendy athlete but he has a quick first step off the line with solid hand placement and strength. He needs to develop more consistency and a better pass rush plan for if he doesn’t win with speed he has all the tools to be a quality pass rusher who plays well against the run.
Round 5, Pick 140: J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA
This would be a great draft to double dip in the wide receiver pool with a ton of talent that will still be available on the final day of the draft. Another fast player that will likely run a sub 4.4 adding more speed and playmakers to the offense for Jayden Daniels. The Falcons might not pick two speedy players but with Drake London on the roster, more speed will make the offense more dangerous.
Round 6, Pick 185: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (FL)
A strong interior offensive lineman Javion Cohen only allowed one sack in pass protection this year for the Hurricanes. A much better pass protector than run blocker Cohen has a ton of experience in college. Cohen did not allow a sack the last two years playing over 1500 snaps during that period of time. More offensive line depth for a team that could be set up to throw the ball all over the field in 2024.