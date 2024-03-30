Chicago's Prayers Are Being Answered
Can Caleb Williams become what Bears fans have always wanted at the quarterback position?
When the opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft begins in April, the Chicago Bears will be the first team on the board. Despite the Carolina Panthers having the league's worst record last season, Chicago was blessed with the first overall pick by way of the Bryce Young trade.
Enter Caleb Williams.
Barring an unforeseen trade with either Washington or New England enticing Chicago enough to trade up to the first spot, Williams is expected to be QB1 in the Windy City. This comes after the recent trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick -- with the chance of it becoming a fourth-rounder based on playtime. Although Fields tried his best to become the game changer the Bears needed, Williams going there is exactly the perfect scenario for the franchise.
Despite being one of the NFL's flagship organizations, the Bears have yet to find 'the guy' at the quarterback position. Once upon a time, a Bears quarterback earned four NFL Championships, an MVP, and was a six-time All-Pro. This would happen to be Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sid Luckman. If you weren't aware, he was playing in the 1930s and 1940s! Yet, he's considered the last great passer to play in the Windy City due to his success. In other words, it's been a LONG time coming for this team.
Yes, Jim McMahon won Super Bowl XX under center but, that team was known for their legendary defense with Walter Payton in the backfield essentially carrying McMahon there. Yes, Rex Grossman reached Super Bowl XLI but, his tenure is rather forgettable. Fans think of Urlacher, Hester, Tillman and a laundry list of names on the 2006 Bears before they mention Grossman.
Jay Cutler may take the title as the best QB talent Chicago has had since Luckman. He was a solid player at his peak. We do remember Cutler reaching the 2010 NFC Championship game before getting hurt against the rival Packers. Unfortunately, he could never get back the form he had that year.
With all that being said, Williams has the opportunity to change the trajectory of a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2010 season as mentioned above with Cutler. He can also heal some of Chicago's wounds given the lack of star power they've had at the position over the decades.
It's better for the NFL when teams like the Bears are good and they're trending that way. They brought veteran weapons for the offense like six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift, and Gerald Everett. DJ Moore and Cole Kmet are expected to have good seasons once again as well. Their offensive talent joins a defense looking to trend upward by building on their 2023 season with Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson leading the way. As a result, Williams is going into a very promising scenario. Following a 7-10 record a season ago, Chicago has emerged as a popular pick to make the playoffs in 2024 based on how their offseason has played out.
General manager Ryan Poles says Chicago is scheduled to meet with the USC star prospect for a top-30 pre-draft visit at Halas Hall in April. Head coach Matt Eberflus also claims they'll be working on more install with Williams during the visit.
A Heisman Trophy winner, unanimous All-American, Walter Camp and Maxwell Award winner, PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 First-Teamer and Big 12 Second-Teamer is just the surface of who Williams has proven to be.
The Bears franchise is about to get its wish in less than a month -- to finally draft a signal caller who has the potential to be one of the faces of the league.