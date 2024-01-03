Dallas Cowboys 3-Round NFL Mock Draft
In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, the draft remains a pivotal avenue for teams to secure talent, fortify their ranks, and set the course for future success. For the Dallas Cowboys, a franchise known for its storied history and unyielding pursuit of excellence, the draft holds particular significance in shaping the team's trajectory.
In a comprehensive three-round mock draft, we delve into the potential selections that could define the Cowboys' path forward. Each pick is carefully evaluated, and each prospect is scrutinized for their potential impact. This draft projection aims to align the team's immediate needs with a long-term vision of sustained success.
Join us as we explore the hypothetical selections, dissect the prospects' strengths and weaknesses, and envision how each choice might contribute to the Dallas Cowboys' pursuit of gridiron supremacy. In this mock draft journey, the future of "America's Team" takes shape, laying the groundwork for a new chapter in the illustrious history of the Dallas Cowboys.
Round 1, Pick 30: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Dallas Cowboys face an impending need to reinforce their offensive line, especially with the potential departure of key linemen like Smith and Biadasz in free agency. Terence Steele's underwhelming performance adds to the concern, making offensive tackle a crucial position to address. Enter Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma, a standout prospect showcasing elite traits despite limited starting experience.
At 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds, Guyton's physical attributes stand out immediately. His frame, coupled with impressive athleticism, presents a tantalizing prospect for Dallas. Despite his one-year starter status at Oklahoma, Guyton displays remarkable potential for an NFL tackle. His imposing stature and power make him a dominant force, overpowering defenders upon engagement with natural strength and an impactful grip. In pass protection,
Guyton's agility and quickness stand out, crucial qualities that align with the Cowboys' need for improved pass protection. His ability to navigate the corner efficiently and maintain the inside-out relationship exhibits promise for bolstering the team's pass-blocking woes. However, his technique can be inconsistent, as highlighted by occasional struggles with footwork and quick losses.
Guyton's run-blocking skills, while promising, require refinement. His agility and range allow him to target and engage linebackers effectively, but he occasionally misses aiming points, leading to premature disengagements and allowing defenders to slip off blocks. He shows potential but needs development in consistency and technique to excel in this aspect. Despite his relative inexperience and areas for improvement, Guyton's potential impact is undeniable.
His blend of size, athleticism, and flashes of dominance position him as a valuable asset for Dallas. Given the team's urgency to fortify the offensive line and the depth of this year's draft class at the tackle position, selecting Guyton in the first round presents an opportunity to secure a promising talent.
The Cowboys' need for a successor to Smith and Steele's struggles make Guyton an ideal fit to bolster the offensive line. His potential to refine his technique and develop under seasoned veterans aligns with Dallas' strategy. With a proactive approach, the Cowboys can secure a cornerstone for their offensive line, ensuring long-term stability and improvement in pass protection while fostering Guyton's growth into a formidable NFL tackle.
Round 2, Pick 62: Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the linebacker out of Clemson, brings an intriguing mix of pedigree, athleticism, and evolving skill set. Despite starting as a 5-star recruit out of high school, Trotter Jr. began his collegiate journey gradually, showcasing steady growth in each season, particularly shining in coverage and as a pass-rusher. At 6'0" and 230 pounds, Trotter Jr. has a solid build and impressive agility for a linebacker, attributes that have contributed to his knack for making impactful plays on the field. His journey at Clemson highlights his adaptability and playmaking ability, especially evident in his junior year, where he displayed notable improvements across the board.
Strengths in Trotter Jr.'s game include his competitive drive and energetic play style. He demonstrates good speed, particularly evident in his blitzing capabilities and pursuit of ball carriers. His athleticism and size form a promising foundation for development at the professional level, enabling him to navigate space efficiently while dropping into coverage.
In terms of weaknesses, Trotter Jr. could refine his ability to anchor against the run, an aspect where he occasionally struggles at the point of attack. While an effective blitzer, he might not consistently create pressure when put on the edge every down. He sometimes faces challenges in disengaging from blocks and occasionally misses tackles due to a tendency to lunge.
However, Trotter Jr.'s potential as a linebacker remains evident. He possesses football intelligence and an ability to read the quarterback's eyes well in zone coverage, traits that could translate into a solid role as a middle hook defender in the NFL. His pass-rushing prowess and consistent improvements make him a promising prospect, particularly considering his lineage—his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., had an impressive NFL career.
For the Dallas Cowboys, considering their need to reinforce the linebacker position, drafting Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the second round presents an opportunity to secure a talented player with room for growth. His speed, athleticism, and instincts in coverage align with the team's requirements for a linebacker capable of contributing effectively against the pass and in blitz packages. With proper development and guidance, Trotter Jr. could evolve into a valuable asset for the Cowboys' defence, adding depth and playmaking ability to their linebacker corps.
Round 3, Pick 93: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Trey Benson, the 6'1", 223-pound running back out of Florida State, presents a compelling case for NFL teams looking to bolster their backfield. With a combination of raw power, improved vision, and explosive potential, Benson showcases attributes that make him an intriguing prospect in the upcoming draft. He displays exceptional vision on the field, efficiently identifying cut-back lanes and exploiting them for significant gains. Benson's lightning-fast feet and explosive acceleration give him a considerable edge, allowing him to catch defenses off-guard with rapid acceleration from 0 to 60.
His versatility in running styles, adds depth to his skill set, making him adaptable to various offensive schemes. Moreover, his agility and stop-start ability in open spaces enable him to create initial separation and evade defenders efficiently. Benson brings value beyond his rushing capabilities, showcasing prowess as an outside blocker and demonstrating competence in the screen game. However, he occasionally struggles with impatience, compromising his ability to set up blocks effectively, and he can run too upright at times, impacting his power usage.
While not possessing top-tier speed and athleticism, Benson's raw athleticism, coupled with demonstrated growth in vision and decision-making, could make him a valuable addition to the Dallas Cowboys' offensive strategies. His versatility in different formations and roles aligns well with the team's offensive schemes, offering added depth to their running back corps and complementing their dynamic passing game. Considering his potential to churn out yardage effectively and break tackles, drafting Trey Benson in the third round could prove to be a shrewd move for Dallas, fortifying their offensive arsenal.
