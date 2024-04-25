Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Giants, Raiders Trade Up for QBs, Eagles Get Aggressive for a Corner
Welcome to draft day! We finally made it. To honor that, here is my final mock of the 2024 cycle, featuring a number of notable trades listed below. This is how I think the draft should go down tonight (and into Friday).
Trades:
Giants trade 1.6, 3.71 to Cardinals for 1.4, 6.186
Raiders trade 1.13, 2.44, 6.208 to Tennessee for 1.7
Vikings trade 1.11, 4.129 to Jets for 1.10
Eagles trade 1.22, 2.50, 2025 3rd to Broncos for 1.12
Chiefs trade 1.32, 3.95 to Cardinals for 1.27
1. Chicago Bears via Carolina Panthers - Caleb Williams, QB, USC
This feels locked in at this point. Williams is a dynamic dual-threat with plenty of starting experience and great arm talent. There will be some growing pains, but he is landing in a fantastic situation in Chicago.
2. Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders have tipped their hand a bit by trading away Sam Howell and letting Jacoby Brissett return to New England in free agency. That's ok though, knowing they will get their pick of the non-Caleb Williams quarterbacks in this class. Daniels is the best rushing quarterback we have seen since Lamar Jackson and has really nice touch on his deep passes.
3. New England Patriots - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Patriots' quarterback of the future is not on the roster. However, New England's offense needs an overhaul in general. Harrison is the highest-rated player on my board by a solid margin. He is about as complete a receiver as you are going to find. He will be the building block for this offense moving forward.
4. New York Giants via Arizona Cardinals - Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Giants need a true No. 1 receiver, but they have made some major strides and this team cannot continue to rely on Daniel Jones. Between inconsistent play and a lengthy injury history, Daniels should be on his way out. Maye is a project, but has great arm talent and some tantalizing upside.
5. Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball. Justin Herbert wants to be properly protected. Alt is the top offensive tackle in a loaded class. He would give the Chargers elite bookends to their line. Finding a receiver on Day 2 should not be a problem either.
6. Arizona Cardinals via New York Giants - Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Monti Ossenfort loves to add more draft picks. He also still lands the player he likely would have taken at No. 4. Nabers is an electric playmaker with field-stretching ability. He should quickly become Kyler Murray's go-to target.
7. Las Vegas Raiders via Tennessee Titans - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Surprised? I understand. We don't talk about the Raiders moving up much, but I expect them to be aggressive in finding a potential franchise quarterback. Penix is pro-ready with an elite arm and great pocket presence. Injury history and age could push him down the board, but I really like him as a long-term starter and a major upgrade over what the Raiders currently have on the roster.
8. Atlanta Falcons - Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Atlanta has needed a pass rush for what feels like forever. Latu is unquestionably the best pure pass-rusher in this class. He has a deep bag of moves to beat blockers and checks the boxes from a measurables standpoint. This defense needs to close games. Latu is a closer.
9. Chicago Bears - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze. This is a dream scenario for the Bears. Odunze is a contested catch maestro who wins consistently at the line of scrimmage and displays good hands. He would form one of the most exciting wide receiver trios in the entire league.
10. Minnesota Vikings via New York Jets - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Minnesota moves up one spot to block out Denver. McCarthy is a great fit for Kevin O'Connell's system. He has solid arm strength, good mobility and a penchant for making big plays on crucial downs. He will be a bit of a project and his hand size is a bit of a concern, but playing a dome should help mitigate those concerns.
11. New York Jets via Minnesota Vikings - Tailese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Even after bringing in Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Tyron Smith, the Jets need to think about the depth and long-term viability of their offensive line. Fauga is my top right tackle prospect in this draft class. He is a fluid mover who can overpower defenders. He has the build to kick inside to guard if he struggles at tackle.
12. Philadelphia Eagles via Denver Broncos - Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
I know that the Eagles typically do not value corners this early, but this secondary desperately needs a boost. DeJean reminded everyone just how talented he is during his private workout. He has the ball skills, athleticism and measurables to be the first corner off the board. His instincts make him a potential fit at safety and incredibly versatile in sub packages.
13. Tennessee Titans via Las Vegas Raiders - Troy Fuatanu, OL, Washington
Tennessee spent big in free agency, so adding some more draft capital to supplement the roster with cheaper players would be wise. Also, the Titans can take advantage of the quarterback frenzy and still land one of the top offensive linemen in this class. Fautanu is a long, physical blocker. He might wind up being a guard at the next level, but I think he deserves a shot at left tackle.
14. New Orleans Saints - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
The Saints somehow remain competitive despite missing on draft picks and overspending on veterans. New Orleans desperately needs some help on the offensive line. Fashanu lacks ideal play strength, but he might be the best pass blocker in this draft class. He will compete for the starting left tackle job from Day 1.
15. Indianapolis Colts - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Bowers is one of the five or six most talented players in this draft class, but it is hard to see him going that high given that he is a tight end. The Colts should sprint to the podium to stop his slide. He is a proven receiver with great ball skills and contributes well as a blocker.
16. Seattle Seahawks - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Seahawks could use some help along the offensive line, but signing Laken Tomlinson reduces the need there. Given the run on offensive linemen already, Seattle can grab an ascending talent in Turner to help their defense. Turner is a physical specimen coming off a year where he posted double-digit sacks. He has the most upside of any front seven player in this class.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars - Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
This might not seem like the biggest need for the Jaguars, but Trevor Lawrence finished last year banged up and hobbled. Jacksonville needs to invest in his protection long term. Cam Robinson is in a contract year and Mims has all the traits to be a future starter on the left side. He and Anton Harrison would be an exciting tackle combination.
18. Cincinnati Bengals - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
With a massive run on offensive tackles, the Bengals opt for best player available, which would be Mitchell. He has the traits to be a No. 1 corner and proved at the Senior Bowl that he is ready to go up against top competition. Having depth in the secondary is never a bad thing.
19. Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
With Aaron Donald retiring, the Rams need some reinforcements up front. Verse is a heavy-handed disruptor. His senior season was a bit up and down, but I still believe in his ability to win at the next level. Playing him opposite Byron Young would give Los Angeles an exciting combo on the outside.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Joey Porter Jr. gave the Steelers secondary a big boost. However, he cannot do it alone. Patrick Peterson turns 34 in July and Pittsburgh lacks much else in the way of proven outside corner depth. Arnold is coming off a huge year for Alabama and has all the traits to be a future No. 1 corner. He is a good cover man who will win fans over with his tackling.
21. Miami Dolphins - Jer'Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
The Dolphins lost a lot in free agency this offseason. Christian Wilkins was the biggest departure, literally and figuratively. Newton is a different type of player, but his a gap penetrator with the ability to take over a game. He needs to improve against the run, but he will get on the field right away as a pass rusher.
22. Denver Broncos via Philadelphia Eagles - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
This works out nicely for the Broncos. Finding a quarterback is important, but no matter who they draft, this will be a rebuilding year. I like Nix's potential fit in Sean Payton's offense. He has 61 career starts and should be ready to step into the starting role early in his career.
23. Minnesota Vikings via Houston Texans & Cleveland Browns - Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
This is a great haul for the Vikings. They address two of their biggest needs with high-upside players. Murphy is a bit undersized, but plays strong and has a habit of finding his way into opposing teams' backfields. Minnesota desperately needs to retool their defensive line.
24. Dallas Cowboys - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Dallas has needs along the offensive line, but Thomas is too good of a talent to pass up. He is a big-body receiver with impressive speed and great downfield ability. CeeDee Lamb has done a lot of the heavy lifting, but the Cowboys need someone to take some of the focus off their star receiver.
25. Green Bay Packers - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Athletic and checking all the necessary boxes for the Packers to fall in love with another college tackle set to play on the interior. Barton has a ton of experience and dominated the pre-draft process. He could very well be gone by this point on draft day.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Wiggins will not be every team's cup of tea. He is incredibly sticky in man coverage and brings great ball skills. However, he has a very slight frame. At 173 pounds, he is in the second percentile for weight for cornerbacks. I think his coverage ability will still see him go in the first round.
27. Kansas City Chiefs via Arizona Cardinals & Houston Texans - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Kansas City made due this past year with an offense that featured Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and not much else. Rashee Rice had a strong debut campaign, but he is facing legal issues that could see him miss extended time. Point is, the Chiefs need to be aggressive in finding playmakers on the perimeter. If Andy Reid can get the most out of Mitchell, he has Pro Bowl potential.
28. Buffalo Bills - Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
There are some that are going to write off Coleman because of a slow 40 time at the combine. I think it is important to know how to use him. He has an unbelievable catch radius and finds ways to make plays in the red zone. He will be a great weapon for Josh Allen.
29. Detroit Lions - Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
Detroit has a really good offensive line, but it is an aging group on the interior. Kevin Zeitler turned 34 in March and Frank Ragnow has discussed retiring in the past. Powers-Johnson offers great size and flexibility to fill in at center or guard due to injury this year and likely starting in 2025 and beyond.
30. Baltimore Ravens - J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
I'm not as high on Latham. He is still a bit raw and might well end up kicking inside to guard at the next level. He is a large, powerful player with a good deal of experience. The Ravens' offensive line was decimated this offseason. Latham could be a long-term solution at right tackle or right guard and fits the Ravens run-heavy approach.
31. San Francisco 49ers - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
This is a great mix of value and need for the 49ers. McKinstry is not quite as flashy as many of the other top corners in this class. He is a steady, consistent performer who plays the game at a high level. He could wind up starting across from Chavarius Ward as early as this season.
32. Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Robinson is a boom-or-bust prospect with great athleticism, below-average measurables and questionable college production. He likely won't be a huge contributor out of the gate as he needs to learn how to rush with a plan, but his upside is enticing for a Cardinals team in need of pass rushers.
33. Carolina Panthers - Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Bryce Young needs reliable weapons. McConkey should quickly become a go-to target for the second-year quarterback.
34. New England Patriots - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
This is a pick for the future, but Guyton is a high-upside prospect with great traits. He is inexperienced and raw, but his length and power make him a worthwhile investment. New England continues to build for the future.
35. Arizona Cardinals - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Rakestraw was earning Round 1 buzz around the Senior Bowl, but a tough showing at the combine saw the hype dissipate a bit. He is a fluid mover with quick feet. Arizona desperately needs an upgrade in the secondary.
36. Washington Commanders - Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
Morgan is another tweener on the offensive line. He played tackle in college, but below-average measurables could see him kick inside to guard. Either way, Washington should be interested in protecting the franchise quarterback they selected in the first round.
37. Los Angeles Chargers - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Roman Wilson could certainly be in play here given his ties to Jim Harbaugh, but I will opt for the speedster Worthy. He would open things up in a big way for Justin Herbert.
38. Tennessee Titans - Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri
Versatility, flexibility and athleticism. Robinson brings all three. He had a really strong Senior Bowl and should find himself in the top 50. The Titans need to replace Denico Autry up front.
39. Carolina Panthers via New York Giants - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
If Bryce Young is going to succeed at the next level, he needs better protection. This matches up need and value for Frazier, who should compete for the starting center job right away.
40. Washington Commanders via Chicago Bears - Adissa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Nowhere near as toolsy as his college teammate Chop Robinson, Isaac is much more pro-ready. He has good play strength and a well-developed plan to rush the passer. Washington needs to rebuild its stable of edge rushers after trading away Chase Young and Montez Sweat.
41. Green Bay Packers via New York Jets - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Nubin flies around the field diagnosing plays. He is a solid tackler with good ball production from his time at Minnesota. Even after signing Xavier McKinney, Green Bay needs to add to its safety room.
42. Houston Texas via Minnesota Vikings - Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State
Fiske will not be for every team. He is undersized and has some of the shortest arms of any interior defender in this class. However, he shoots the gap so well and consistently. He dominated both the Senior Bowl and combine. After trading away Maleik Collins, Houston has a need at defensive tackle.
43. Atlanta Falcons - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Atlanta continues to build on the defensive side of the ball. Lassiter is an average athlete with great instincts and a good track record in coverage. He could wind up starting across from A.J. Terrell in this scenario.
44. Tennessee Titans via Las Vegas Raiders - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
The Titans lack much in the way of proven contributors at linebacker. Cooper is an aggressive player who can disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage and fly around the field to make plays.
45. New Orleans Saints via Denver Broncos - Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Michael Thomas' time in New Orleans came to an end this offseason. Chris Olave is a great No. 1 option, but this team needs more playmakers. Polk is coming off a great season at Washington and has the traits to develop into a good No. 2 receiver.
46. Indianapolis Colts - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
I love this haul so far for the Colts. Tampa is a long, disruptive corner on the outside. He was a third-team All-American his senior year and should see snaps right away in this scenario.
47. New York Giants via Seattle Seahawks - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
New York has a new quarterback. Now, the Giants need to find someone for him to throw to on the outside. Leggette is coming off a breakout year, showcasing his great athleticism and run-after-catch ability.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars - Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
Jacksonville lost Calvin Ridley to division rival Tennessee, opening up a void for a player who can stretch the field. Wilson is excellent at beating press and hauling in long passes. He dominated the Senior Bowl and showed that he was likely underutilized at Michigan.
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Suamataia is a fluid mover who has experience on both sides of the line. He put together two solid seasons at BYU, but needs some refining to be an NFL starter. Sitting behind Trent Brown for the year before taking over in 2025 would be an ideal scenario for Cincinnati.
50. Denver Broncos via Philadelphia Eagles & New Orleans Saints - Christian Haynes, G, UConn
Denver needs to avoid the same mistakes it made with Russell Wilson. Russ was one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league during his time in Denver. Haynes is a mauler who can compete for a starting job from Day 1.
51. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Amegadjie was a star in the Ivy League playing with Yale and is ready to make the jump to the NFL. Injuries kept him from participating in the pre-draft process, but he has incredible length and promising tape. He could be a long-term answer at right tackle for the Steelers.
52. Los Angeles Rams - Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan
The Rams retooled their secondary by signing Tre'Davious White, Kamren Curl and Darious Williams, but they could use some top-tier young talent. Sainristil is a dynamic disruptor at nickel corner. He has great ball skills and is a reliable tackler in the open field.
53. Philadelphia Eagles - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Philly has two really good receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonte Smith. However, they lack depth behind them. Pearsall has inside-outside versatility and would give the Eagles another weapon to draw attention on offense.
54. Cleveland Browns - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Cleveland has two fantastic starters on the edge in Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, but not much behind them. Braswell is strong, with really good closing speed. He is still developing as an edge rusher, but he can be a rotational player right off the bat.
55. Miami Dolphins - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Miami needs some depth behind Terron Armstead. For as good as Armstead is when healthy, he is rarely healthy. Paul is tall and long with good movement skills. He still has to improve his technique and lower body strength, but the potential to be successful is there.
56. Dallas Cowboys - Brandon Coleman, OL, TCU
Let's stay local for this one. Well, relatively local. Coleman had a strong career at TCU, taking snaps at left tackle and left guard throughout his college career. For Dallas, they have a player with a similar skill set in Tyler Smith. Bringing in Coleman would give the Cowboys maximum flexibility on the offensive line.
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
The Buccaneers have an excellent mix of veterans and youth on the edge. However, Randy Gregory is on a one-year deal and Joe Tryon-Shoinka is likely in the last year of his deal. Elliss is an athletic player with NFL pedigree. He will be a great pass-rush specialist for Tampa out of the gate.
58. Green Bay Packers - Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Melton is a tough, experienced corner with good inside-outside versatility. The Packers have a tough decision to make about Eric Stokes moving forward and generally could use some more depth at the position. Melton could fit into sub-packages in 2024, before taking on a bigger role in Year 2.
59. Houston Texans - Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
If not for his age, Wilson just turned 24, and an extensive injury history, Wilson might well be a first-round selection. He hustles and has unbelievable speed for the position. For a team led by DeMeco Ryans, finding a potential leader in the middle of the defense makes a lot of sense.
60. Buffalo Bills - Ruke Ohorhoro, DL, Clemson
Buffalo has had a deep defensive line rotation since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott took over. That depth took a hit this offseason and I expect them to rebuild it in this draft where possible. Ohorhoro is still learning the position and the game of football as a whole. His raw talent is enticing and shouldn't see him get out of the second round.
61. Detroit Lions - Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
The Lions need someone to play across from Aidan Hutchinson. Kneeland is likely not an every down starter in Year 1, but he had a strong campaign for the Broncos and looked great at the Senior Bowl. He has the size and speed to be a good scheme fit for this defense.
62. Baltimore Ravens - Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
McMillan is an interesting evaluation. He had a 1,000-yard season in 2022, but injuries limited his availability in 2023. He has the size to play outside, but he mostly played in the slot this past season. I think he could be a versatile piece for Lamar Jackson to work with.
63. San Francisco 49ers - Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
We all know the 49ers love their Notre Dame offensive linemen. Fisher would make a lot of sense for San Francisco as well. He has decent size and athleticism, excelling when asked to pull and kick out. He would be a good scheme fit and should challenge Colton McKivitz for the starting right tackle job right away.
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Jackson's journey to the NFL is a fascinating one. He was in junior college before sitting out a year due to COVID. He landed at Alabama and then finished at Oregon. He is a very physical player with solid athleticism. After moving on from L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs need some help in their secondary.