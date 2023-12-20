Houston Texans 2024 Mock Draft
By Jacob Roach
The Houston Texans have been one of the surprise teams of the NFL this year after having the second-worst record in the league in 2022. Quarterback C.J. Stroud looks like the real deal and the move to also get pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. looks great as well.
DeMeco Ryans is a prime candidate for coach of the year with a roster that is close to competing for a championship next year. A few more pieces here and there and Houston could be set up to win a lot of games.
Round 1 Pick 26: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
The idea of pairing Newton next to Anderson on the defensive line is an exciting one. Newton is by far the best interior defensive lineman in the class. With a total of 7.5 sacks from the interior Newton is a freaky level athlete and a tool Ryans would likely be happy to have at his disposal.
Round 2 Pick 50: Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Malachi Corley will be a name that moves up draft boards once the season is over. He is a do-it-all pass catcher who will draw Deebo Samuel comparisons with his skill set and usage. Houston has two good young receivers in Nico Colling and Tank Dell so adding someone who can play all over the field would be a perfect match for the Texans.
Round 3 Pick 93: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
You can never have enough pass rushers in the modern-day NFL and adding more talent in the third round makes sense. Isaac is a smaller rusher with an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage and good hand usage. He plays with pretty good leverage and still has room to grow with great physical traits to grow into a solid pass rusher.
Round 4 Pick 114: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Offensive line depth is key with a young quarterback and Kiran Amegadjie has experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. He started an entire season at right guard before switching to left tackle in 2022, his season ended early this year with a quad injury. He is a massive prospect that moves people in the run game and is surprisingly nimble for a man of his size.
Round 4 Pick 121: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Jaden Hicks is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class having logged over 100 snaps in the slot, the box, and deep the past two years. Another chess piece for Demeco that gives him the flexibility to move players around to create favorable matchups for Houston. Hicks is an intelligent player who recognizes and diagnoses plays in front of him quickly.
Round 7 Pick 195: Javion Cohen, OG, Miami (FL)
Javion Cohen is an athletic interior guard who moves well in space and climbs to the second level with ease. He has a mean streak to him and his motor does not stop until the play is whistled dead.
Round 7 Pick 206: Jo’Quavious Marks, RB, Mississippi State
Marks is an explosive runner who can create big plays in space making people miss for extra yardage. He’s a great receiving threat out of the backfield which might be where he is best in the open space. He’s really decisive as a runner and doesn’t hesitate to hit a running lane if it’s there.
Round 7 Pick 209: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP
Tyrice Knight is a tackling machine having at least 95 tackles in each of his last three seasons. He has good range and speed to make a massive impact on the run game. As a blitzer and pass rusher might be where his biggest impact at the next level might be giving another tool for Ryans and his defense.