Keon Coleman has established himself as WR2 in the 2024 NFL Draft
Through six games in the 2023 college football season, Keon Coleman has established himself as one of the most dynamic and explosive wide receivers in the country. Against Syracuse, Coleman had 140 receiving yards and a touchdown on 9 catches and added 107 punt return yards for a total of 247 yards on the day. He also had one of the best catches of the year.
Even with the absence of their other star receiver, Johnny Wilson, Florida State was able to run their offense fully through Coleman and dominated Syracuse. They had no answers for him and he proved that he was the best player on the field.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Florida State standout has all the tools to be a star at the next level, and his rare punt return ability is reminiscent of Dez Bryant at Oklahoma State. Like Bryant, Coleman is a big-bodied receiver with excellent speed and athleticism, who shouldn't be as quick as he is. Coleman has already hauled in three touchdowns of over 50 yards this season, including a 75-yard punt return in FSU's win over Syracuse.
Coleman's punt return ability is another weapon that makes him so dangerous. He is an extremely shifty and elusive runner with the speed to take it to the house every time he touches the ball, which is very rare for someone with his size.
With his combination of size, speed, athleticism, and punt return ability, Keon Coleman has all the makings of the second-best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a special talent who could be a difference-maker for any NFL team. If Coleman can continue to produce at this high level, he will be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.