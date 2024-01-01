New York Giants 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Jacob Roach
A year after Brian Daboll won the Coach of the Year award the New York Giants will likely be picking in the Top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a lot of questions about the quarterback after Daniel Jones struggled before being placed on season-ending injured reserve. Regardless of who the quarterback is upgrading the pass catchers might be the team's number one priority this coming offseason. This draft is a good draft to need upgrades at wide receiver as one of the more talented and deep classes we have seen at the position in a while.
Round 1, Pick 5: Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU
In any other draft, Malik Nabers would easily be the best at his position but he just so happens to be coming out of college at the same time as Marvin Harrison Jr.. Either way Nabers is easily a top-five talent in this draft and is probably the best separator in this class. He runs crisp routes and can change direction with great quickness and suddenness. Giving Daniel Jones or any other quarterback a dynamic playmaker as Nabers they will instantly have a more prolific passing attack.
Round 2, Pick 39: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
The interior of the Giants offensive line hasn’t been the best though they have a talented young rookie at center. Adding another starting-level player like Jackson could again help whoever the team has at quarterback. Jackson is a great athlete for his size and his ability to move and climb to the next level out in space is very intriguing. He has great footwork and has all the physical traits to grow into a solid player in both facets of the game.
Round 2, Pick 52: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
It is hard to place Michael Penix Jr. in this class because of the worrisome over the injuries he has faced in college. NFL teams will know more than us but multiple knee injuries will scare some teams away from him. However, when you watch his last two years at Washington you see a smart and experienced passer that knows how to attack zone coverage. Penix has the arm strength to attack every level consistently with some impressive deep-ball accuracy. He demonstrates good poise in the pocket with good athleticism to attack teams with his legs.
Round 3, Pick 70: Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
Branlen Trice is a big powerful pass rusher that will run right through you on his way to the quarterback. He sets the edge well in the run game with a strong base and good hand placement helping him play with solid leverage. Needs to work on adding some diversity to his pass rush plan but he will be an immediate contributor as a rookie.
Round 4, Pick 101: Hudson Clark, Safety, Arkansas
Hudson Clark is a versatile player who can line up and play all over the defensive backfield giving defenses more flexibility. He is a good athlete who has good range and displays solid play recognition to what is playing out in front of him. He attacks downhill in a hurry to make plays in the run game and has plenty of experience.
Round 5, Pick 135: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Colson is a rangy linebacker who moves well from sideline to sideline and is a solid coverage player at the linebacker position. Good play recognition with a quick trigger to attack and make impact plays in the run game. A sure tackler with good size and strength can be a high-level special teams player as a rookie.
Round 6, Pick 166: Dillon Johnson, RB, Washington
During his time in college, Dillon Johnson has been a solid contributor as a runner and a pass catcher. He plays well in open space where he can make players miss to pick up extra yardage. Interesting size he can be a strong runner when running in a straight line and has good accelaration in the open field though he lacks elite run-away speed.