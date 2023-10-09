Player Spotlight: Clemson LB Barrett Carter
Player Spotlight: Clemson Linebacker Barrett Carter
College: Clemson
Age: 22
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6'1" / 225 pounds
40-yard dash time: 4.50 seconds
Positives:
Athleticism: Carter is an extremely athletic linebacker with good speed, agility, and explosiveness. He is able to move sideline-to-sideline with ease and close quickly on ball-carriers. He is also a good tackler, able to wrap up ball-carriers and drive them to the ground.
Versatility: Carter is a versatile linebacker who can line up at all three linebacker spots. He is also able to play on the edge as a pass rusher. This versatility makes him a valuable asset to any defense.
Instincts: Carter has good instincts and is able to read and react to plays quickly. He is also good at finding the ball and making plays. He is a playmaker who can change the game with a big tackle, interception, or forced fumble.
Pass rush: Carter is a good pass rusher for a linebacker. He has good speed and athleticism, and he is able to use his quickness and agility to get past blockers. He also has a good understanding of how to use his hands and feet to create separation.
Negatives:
Size: Carter is a bit undersized for a linebacker, especially if he is going to play on the edge. He needs to add some more weight to his frame.
Strength: Carter is not the strongest linebacker, which can make it difficult for him to shed blockers. He needs to get stronger to be more effective in run defense and pass rushing.
Experience: Carter is still a relatively inexperienced linebacker, having only started for one and a half seasons at Clemson. He needs to gain more experience and develop his game further.
2024 NFL Draft Outlook:
Carter is a talented linebacker with a lot of potential, but his lack of size and strength could hurt his draft stock. However, if he can add some more weight and get stronger, he could move up draft boards.
Draft Projection: Top 50 Pick
Carter is a talented linebacker with a lot of potential. He is athletic, versatile, and has good instincts. He is also a good pass rusher for a linebacker. However, he is still a bit raw and needs to add some more weight and strength. He also needs to gain more experience. Carter would be a good fit for a team that is looking for an athletic and versatile linebacker. He could also be a good fit for a team that is looking for a linebacker who can play on special teams.
NFL Comparison:
Jonathan Vilma is a former linebacker who played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Vilma played for the Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins during his career. He was a two-time All-Pro and a one-time Pro Bowler.
Vilma was known for his intelligence, leadership, and versatility. He was a good tackler and pass rusher, and he was also a good coverage linebacker. Vilma was also a very smart player who was able to read and react to plays quickly.
Barrett Carter is projected to be a top-50 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Carter is similar to Vilma in a number of ways. He is a very athletic linebacker with good speed, agility, and explosiveness. He is also a good tackler and pass rusher, and he is also a good coverage linebacker. Carter is also a very smart player who is able to read and react to plays quickly.
Both Vilma and Carter are very athletic linebackers with good speed, agility, and explosiveness. They are also both good tacklers and pass rushers, and they are also both good coverage linebackers. Both players are also very smart and able to read and react to plays quickly.