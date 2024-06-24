Re-drafting the 2017 NFL draft: Jaguars land Kupp, Jets tab Watson and five running backs selected
We are in the heart of the offseason, so let's step into a time machine back to April of 2017. That NFL draft turned out to be one of the most pivotal weekend's in the NFL, setting the stage for the league we know today.
The Chiefs and Texans traded up for quarterbacks. The Browns and Steelers landed two of the best pass rushers of this generation. New Orleans reshaped its franchise with its draft haul. On top of that, this running back class might be one of the best ever.
So what would happen if we let teams have a second crack at this draft class? Now that every team knows what these players are at the NFL level, there would be a lot of changes. It takes five years to properly evaluate an NFL draft class and now we have had seven with this group.
I reversed every draft day trade (I left the already finalized ones in place) and broke down how the draft would have played out if it happened today. Let's dive in.
1. Cleveland Browns
Original selection: Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M
Re-draft pick: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
There is no question the Browns regret passing on Mahomes. However, nine different teams did. There was not a consensus on the quarterback group that year. Some preferred Deshaun Watson. Others believe in Mitchell Trubisky. As we know Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Mahomes has three Super Bowls, two MVPs, and has been a Pro Bowler every year he has started. He won't turn 29 until September and he would already be the Browns all-time leading passer.
Taking Garrett was not a bad pick though. Since he was drafted, only T.J. Watt has more sacks. Garrett is a game-wrecking player who, outside of a terrible clash with Mason Rudolph, has been a leader for Cleveland's defense. His relentless motor and consistent yearly production has him on track for a gold jacket one day. He's a great player, just not good enough passing on the best quarterback in the NFL.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Original selection: Solomon Thomas, EDGE, Stanford
Re-draft pick: T.J. Watt, EDGE, Wisconsin
On draft day, the 49ers moved down one spot to take Solomon Thomas. With Garrett off the board and the Bears desperate to secure a quarterback, it was a decent move. Unfortunately, Thomas never turned out to be the player San Francisco expected. He has turned into a solid rotational defensive tackle, but that is not what you are hoping for with the third overall pick.
On the other hand, Watt is one of the best defensive players in the league. He has 96.5 career sacks, most in the league since 2017, compared to Thomas' 15. Adding Watt to a defensive line that already featured Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner would have put San Francisco over the top. Watt would have led the team in sacks as a rookie. Maybe one of those Super Bowls against Mahomes breaks differently with Watt up front.
3. Chicago Bears
Original selection: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC
Re-draft pick: Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M
Chicago traded up to take Trubisky with the second pick in the draft. It ended up being one of the most widely panned moves in franchise history. The two quarterbacks selected after Trubisky, Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, led their teams on playoff runs and won awards while Trubisky struggled to take hold. He had his moments, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, but the Bears declined his fifth-year option and let him walk in free agency after the 2020 season.
I considered Watson here, but given the 26 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct paired with his poor play since signing a record-setting contract, I opted for a safer option. Garrett's slide is a short one, landing in a defense that has been searching for an elite pass rusher. Lining him up across from Leonard Floyd with Akiem Hicks collapsing pockets up front would have been devastating for opposing offenses. Sure, the Bears would have had to get by with Mike Glennon or another veteran fill-in again at quarterback, but the defense would have been a major strength.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Original selection: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Re-draft pick: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
Making the argument to draft a running back in the top five is really tough. The position simply is not valuable enough in most instances to justify. We saw that play out with Fournette. For as productive as he might have been early on, he only wound up playing 36 games for Jacksonville across three seasons. The Jaguars cut him as they tore down the roster following the 2019 season.
Instead, Jacksonville takes Kupp in our redraft. The former third-round pick authored one of the greatest seasons we have ever seen by a receiver in 2021 and leads the draft class in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. The Jaguars needed playmakers at the time. Their top receivers at the time were Marquise Lee, Allen Hurns and Keelan Cole. Kupp would have made things even better for Blake Bortles in his magical 2017 season.