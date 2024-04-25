Rumor Mill Buzz: 2024 NFL Draft Eve
As the 2024 NFL Draft looms on the horizon, the rumor mill is churning at full throttle. With just one day remaining, insiders and analysts are buzzing about potential moves, draft strategies, and surprise picks. Let’s dive into the latest whispers from the league:
Giants Sticking with Daniel Jones?
Dane Brugler and Albert Breer, two respected voices in the draft community, are singing a similar tune: the New York Giants may not be eyeing JJ McCarthy as their quarterback of the future. Instead, they seem poised to give Daniel Jones another shot under center. While McCarthy’s talent is undeniable, the Giants appear committed to their incumbent signal-caller for at least one more season.
Brugler, known for the annual "Beast" draft guide, has been tracking Jones’ progress closely. Breer, agrees with what he's heard that the Giants aren't interested in replacing Daniel Jones.
Eagles and Steelers Eyeing the 12th Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are making waves as they aggressively pursue a trade-up scenario. Their target? The 12th overall pick is currently held by the Denver Broncos. The player in their crosshairs? Quinyon Mitchell is an uber-athletic cornerback who could inject new life into their respective franchises' secondary. The Broncos’ phone lines must be buzzing as they weigh their options.
Mitchell, with lightning speed and instinctive coverage skills, has scouts raving. His ability to shadow receivers and disrupt passing lanes makes him an enticing prospect. The Eagles, desperate for secondary help, envision Mitchell locking down opposing wideouts. Meanwhile, the Steelers, known for their defensive prowess, see Mitchell as the missing piece to bolster their backfield.
Dallas Cowboys: Trading Back for Depth?
In Big D, the Dallas Cowboys are playing chess, not checkers. Rather than reaching for a marquee name early, they’re exploring trade-back scenarios. Their goal? Acquire additional draft picks to shore up their many needs. The Cowboys have their eyes on three areas:
- Tackle: Protecting Dak Prescott is paramount. With Tyron Smith gone to the Jets, finding a reliable bookend tackle is crucial for their future.
- Center: With the departure of Tyler Biadasz, solidifying the interior offensive line is a priority. A steady presence at center is a must.
- Running Back: Finding a true workhorse running back is essential. A fresh set of legs could rejuvenate their ground game, and with Tony Pollard signing with the Titans, this is a giant hole on their roster.
Trade partners are circling, and the Cowboys’ front office is in overdrive. Will they find a dance partner willing to move up? Or will they stay put and address their needs later in the draft? The draft is only a day away, and all of these rumors will be answered one way or another.