Staff Picks: 2024 First Round NFL Mock Draft from Writers on the Staff
Which writer made YOUR favorite mock draft of the bunch?
By Dakota Wayne
A handful of the 'With the First Pick' staff goes through the first round, mocking what they'd do if they were the NFL GM. With the possibilities being endless on trades, those were left out. With the class this year, it's likely a trade will be made, but for the exercise's sake, they were left out in most cases. A couple of times they're evident, though, for the most part, no trades!
2024 Mock Drafts by Writers from With the First Pick
After each pick, a brief analysis of the pick follows, giving the writer a chance to defend their pick. So, while the pick might not be what happens on Draft Day, there's a reason as to why the pick was mocked as such.
The writers participating are: Dylan Edelman, Chris McGlynn, Ryan McCrary, Mike Poland, Jelani Reid, and Dakota Zientek.
These mock drafts were done as if the writer was each general manager as soon as the clock switches from team to team. So, while it might not be what they'd do pick-for-pick, it's what they'd do if they were in charge of each team. This is an imperfect experiment, given the difference of information from general manager to our writers. What's known at their level isn't always known at the surface level, which is what gives the NFL Draft an intriguing allure.
Without further ado, here is Dylan Edelman with the first mock draft.