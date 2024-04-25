Staff Picks: 2024 First Round NFL Mock Draft from Writers on the Staff
Which writer made YOUR favorite mock draft of the bunch?
By Dakota Wayne
Dylan Edelman's 2024 NFL Mock Draft
1.02, Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
The Jayden Daniels reports smell like an overdone Brisket, far too smokey. The Commanders get their guy and take who we thought would be QB2 going into last fall.
1.03, New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, OSU
The Patriots have way too many holes on the roster to enter the rookie quarterback window. They start the post-Belichick era with the best non-quarterback in the draft class.
1.04, Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
After spending last year's draft wheeling and dealing, the Cardinals finally get to reap what they sow. Nabers is instantly the most dynamic pass catcher in Glendale and rounds out the receiver room for Drew Petzing’s offense.
(TRADE: MIN sends 11, 23, and a 2025 3rd Round Pick to LAC for 5)
1.05, Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
The writing was indeed on the wall. The Vikings make their move into the top 5 and take their quarterback of the future. McCarthy will have one of the best rookie quarterback situations in history with Kevin O’Connell on the mic.
1.06, New York Giants: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Giants are officially dancing. Following years of mediocre quarterback play, Joe Schoen looks to extend his tenure with a rookie quarterback window, and hopes that the Daniel Jones contract will be nothing but a speck in the timeline of his front office’s reign.
1.07, Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
The Titans take the best offensive lineman in a stacked offensive tackle class. Bill Callahan’s plan takes on phase one of keeping second year quarterback Will Levis upright.
TRADE: JAX sends 17 and a 2025 1st Round Pick to ATL for 8
1.08, Jacksonville Jaguars: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
After an embarrassing free agency leaves Trent Baalke’s roster Calvin Ridley-less, the Jaguars get aggressive and jump into the top 10, taking the last of top 3 receivers. His ball-winning prowess could make all the difference for Trevor Lawrence as the pressure to win continues to grow.
TRADE: NO sends 14, 150 and a 2025 2nd Round Pick to CHI for 9
1.09, New Orleans Saints: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
With Odunze off the board, Chicago is more than willing to let Mickey Lumis go get his guy. The Saints jump the Jets and take the best pass-protecting left tackle in this class, replacing the disaster that was Trevor Penning, and gearing up to compete for the NFC South title in 2024.
1.10, New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
With both of the top two left tackles off the board, the Jets take the best remaining pass catcher. Bowers can see the field early with Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the outside, but could also step up into the second option role in the case of injury.
1.11, Los Angeles Chargers: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
After trading back, the Chargers get a tone-setting mauler at right tackle. Latham’s power profile sets up well for Greg Roman’s offense and will help keep Justin Herbert protected and healthy for the long haul.
1.12, Denver Broncos: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
The Broncos opted not to force a rookie quarterback into the worst situation in football and take the best player still on the board. Arnold will line up alongside his former Crimson Tide teammate Pat Surtain II and hopefully establish a foundation for the rebuild in Denver.
1.13, Las Vegas Raiders: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
The Raiders take a mean run-blocking machine at 13 overall, replacing the loss of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency. Fuaga fits Antonio Pierce’s mold of a player and should help continue to establish the new Raiders culture.
1.14, Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Bears trade down and still are able to take the first player at a position of serious need. Turner’s tool kit has elite pass rush written all over it, and his explosive speed rushing profile pairs nicely in tandem with the power of Montez Sweat.
1.15, Indianapolis Colts: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Chris Ballard gets another athlete in the defensive backfield. Mitchell’s athletic testing vaulted him up draft boards and only confirms the freakish things that we’ve seen on tape. With Indianapolis’ need at outside corner, he should be in line to start as early as week one.
1.16, Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Seahawks add an insurance policy on the offensive line with a versatile player like Fautanu. Fautanu could win the starting right guard position as a rookie and provide tackle versatility should Abe Lucas miss time with injury. The former Husky is reunited with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
1.17, Atlanta Falcons: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Falcons are able to trade back and still take an edge rusher with potential early career impact. Latu’s technique is that of a multi-year veteran, and should immediately upgrade Raheem Morris’ defensive front as they enter win-now mode with Kirk Cousins under center.
1.18, Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Bengals are able to stay put and take the offensive tackle with the greatest upside in this class. With Orlando and Trent Brown slotted in as starters, Mims will have plenty of time to heal up and develop before seeing NFL action. In five years time, this could be the steal of the draft.
1.19, Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, FSU
The Rams are looking to, in any way, stunt the loss of Aaron Donald, and begin to do so with Jared Verse. Verse is the best of the remaining edge rushers and will team up with Byron Young and Kobie Turner in a new era of defense in Los Angeles.
1.20, Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
The Steelers are in dire need of an upgrade at center, especially with Arthur Smith’s run game coming to town. Powers-Johnson’s athleticism and strength would be put to its maximum utilization in Pittsburgh and could be the feature point of the run game down the line.
1.21, Miami Dolphins: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
With nearly all of the higher floor options off the board at offensive line, the Dolphins opt to take the best player available with Illinois’ Johnny Newton. Newton is an extremely well-rounded defensive tackle prospect and could possibly develop into the player that Christian Wilkins was before leaving in free agency.
1.22, Philadelphia Eagles: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Howie Roseman surprisingly stays still here in the first round and gives Vic Fangio a chess piece in the secondary. DeJean’s versatility should be paramount for the Eagles in 2024, with both Darius Slay and James Bradberry slotted to start on the outside. DeJean should find a way on the field regardless, and could step into the slot or at safety if the veteran corner duo is able to bounce back this season, while providing a contingency should things get worse.
1.23, Los Angeles Chargers: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
The Chargers use both of the picks from Minnesota in improving the trenches, this time on defense. Even with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa returning in 2024, Murphy II should help sure up what has been a consistently poor interior in the run game, and wreak havoc with his quick first step on passing downs.
long-term1.24, Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With Tyron Smith’s departure in free agency, the Cowboys will be looking to find a long-term solution in his absence. Whether it be Guyton or Smith, this pick ensures that a Tyler will be stepping into the hole on the left side and can hopefully maintain the historical offensive line excellence in Dallas.
TRADE: KC sends 32, 159, and a 2025 3rd Round Pick to GB for 25
1.25, Kansas City Chiefs: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
The rich… get richer. With Dallas passing on receiver, Kansas City decides to make their move as they’ve done before. Thomas could help bring back the vertical passing game alongside Hollywood Brown and with development could eventually replace the number one option role with Travis Kelce’s retirement looming near.
1.26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The Buccaneers now lock in their five starters on the offensive line with center Zach Frazier. The running game struggled heavily last season, but Frazier’s ability to climb and sustain blocks could help them steer the ship back in the right direction.
1.27, Arizona Cardinals: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
The Cardinals capitalize nicely here on the fall for Wiggins. Wiggins elite coverage skill set is something that was desperately missed in Jonathan Gannon’s defense last season. Despite the size concerns, his movement talent is too great to keep him out of the first round.
1.28, Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
The Bills aren’t in the position roster-wise to get aggressive in moving up, and thus stay put and take their Stefon Diggs replacement here at 28. Mitchell’s jump ball dominance and downfield speed could help unlock an aspect of Buffalo’s passing game that we’ve yet to see in Josh Allen’s career.
1.29, Detroit Lions: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Even with trading for Carlton Davis, the Lions could certainly bolster their secondary here in the first round. Kool-Aid plays better than his athletic testing numbers would suggest and was a lockdown press corner in the SEC. His demeanor would fit right into a Dan Campbell locker room.
1.30, Baltimore Ravens: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
After losing both John Simpson and Morgan Moses to the Jets, the Ravens are left with two holes on the offensive line heading into the draft. Suamataia played both left and right tackle at BYU, and while is still a developmental prospect, could potentially start on the right side this season. He may also be a long-term replacement at left tackle for Ronnie Stanley past 2024.
1.31, San Francisco 49ers: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
The 49ers failed to convert on 3rd down in the Super Bowl due to a missed assignment by backup right guard Spencer Burford, who was in for the 32 year-old Jon Feliciano. Haynes would provide youth and could immediately compete for a starting guard role in his rookie season.
1.32, Green Bay Packers: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
After trading back, the Packers invest another high-value pick into their defense. Robinson would be playing behind a ton of different names as a rookie but could see the field on passing situations as a stunt man or blitzer. Chop’s first step quickness is like nobody else’s in this class and if paired with technique could yield incredible results as a pass rusher.