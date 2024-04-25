Staff Picks: 2024 First Round NFL Mock Draft from Writers on the Staff
Which writer made YOUR favorite mock draft of the bunch?
By Dakota Wayne
Chris McGynn's 2024 NFL Mock Draft
1.01, Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
No need to overthink this one. Williams is far and away the best quarterback in this class. After trading away Justin Fields, the Bears desperately need a new man under center.
1.02, Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Commanders seem set to start over at quarterback. With new ownership, a new front office and a new coaching staff, this is a good time to do so. Daniels will fit nicely into offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s scheme.
1.03, New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, OSU
I know this is a bit of a curveball. Let’s face it, New England is bad. The offense needs a massive overhaul. Putting a rookie quarterback in this situation would be a recipe for disaster. Harrison is the top player on my board and immediately makes this team better.
1.04, Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Arizona is bummed to see Harrison off the board and would likely trade out in this situation. With no trades, Nabers is a really good option. He is an explosive athlete with the ability to dominate after the catch in the NFL.
1.05, Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
With the top two receivers off the board, Alt is a slam-dunk pick here. He has a great skill set to play right tackle and immediately improves Los Angeles’ ability to run the ball. Jim Harbaugh would love that.
1.06, New York Giants: Drake Maye, QB, UNC
Maye has a ton of upside. He has only 26 career starts, a great arm and good mobility. However, his footwork is a mess and his ball placement needs work. This would be a good situation for him to learn from a QB guru in Brian Daboll before taking over for Daniel Jones.
1.07, Tennessee Titans: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Joe Alt is mocked here a lot, but Alt is gone in this mock. Odunze makes a ton of sense for this offense. DeAndre Hopkins turns 32 in June and Treylon Burks has yet to prove he's a capable starter. Surrounding Will Levis with weapons makes a ton of sense.
1.08, Atlanta Falcons: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
I love Latu. He is a well-developed pass rusher with a wide variety of moves and excellent collegiate production. Atlanta has needed a sack artist for a long time. I think he would be a great fit in Raheem Morris’ system.
1.09, Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
At this point, I really think the Bears should trade out. If they are going to make the pick, Turner fills a need and has tons of upside. He needs to get stronger, but his athletic traits are impeccable. He has the highest upside of any front seven player in this draft class.
1.10, New York Jets: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Brock Bowers is tempting, but I think the Jets need to bolster their offensive line. With two aging tackles who are both coming off injuries, Fuaga can be an excellent backstop and long-term answer.
1.11, Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
I know that J.J. McCarthy would be an excellent scheme fit, but I like Penix more as a prospect. His arm talent is undeniable and he excels at avoiding sacks. Playing behind a good offensive line with a talented receiving room, Penix could pick up right where he left off at Washington.
1.12, Denver Broncos: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
I would love the Broncos to trade back, perhaps with a team looking to grab the top corner on the board. If Denver stays put, McCarthy should be the pick. It is a bit of a reach, but the Broncos need a long-term answer and McCarthy is an exciting developmental prospect.
1.13, Las Vegas Raiders: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Quarterback could be an option, but the top five are already off the board. Instead, Las Vegas targets its secondary, which needs an upgrade. DeJean is a good athlete with great instincts and ball skills. He can play corner or safety at the next level.
1.14, New Orleans Saints: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
Versatility and grit are Fautanu’s two calling cards. He more than held his own at tackle for Washington, but his brawling style and shorter stature could see him kick inside very successfully. New Orleans needs to bolster its offensive line in a big way.
1.15, Indianapolis Colts: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Indianapolis finally ends Bowers’ slide. He is one of the top 5 players on my board but needs and a lack of positional value could see him tumble. Finding another reliable weapon for Anthony Richardson is a wise move for a team that does not have a clear option at tight end.
1.16, Seattle Seahawks: Jer’Zahn Newton, DL, Illinois
Even after re-signing Leonard Williams, the Seahawks need help on the defensive front. Newton is a gap-penetrating game wrecker who could thrive in Mike McDonald’s defense. He will need to improve against the run, but up front, he can be a disruptive pass rusher.
1.17, Jacksonville Jaguars: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State
I’ve been on this combination of prospect and player for a while. Fashanu has his strength deficiencies, but he is an impressive pass protector with great movement skills. Jacksonville needs to do a better job at keeping Trevor Lawrence upright in 2024.
1.18, Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The run on offensive linemen continues. Mims is an enticing developmental prospect. He has limited starting experience due to injuries, but he has all the traits and skills to develop into a Pro Bowler. Cincinnati would be a good fit after they signed Trent Brown this offseason.
1.19, Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, FSU
The defensive front is going to look very different for the Rams without No. 99 lining up for them. Verse is not going to be Aaron Donald, but he is a heavy-handed player capable of holding the point of attack and generally being disruptive.
1.20, Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Mitchell could easily go ahead of this spot, but Pittsburgh will gladly pounce. Pairing Mitchell, who has impressive film and a stellar week at the Senior Bowl to back it up, with Joey Porter Jr. would make the Steelers secondary one to reckon with moving forward.
1.21, Miami Dolphins: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Christian Wilkins is now in Las Vegas, which means Miami needs to reinvest along the defensive line. Murphy is a strong, quick-twitch athlete who can dominate games under the right circumstances. He is a bit undersized, but I think Anthony Weaver will find a way to deploy him effectively.
1.22, Philadelphia Eagles: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Howie Roseman loves SEC defensive backs. Arnold is a good one to fall in love with, too. He is coming off a five-interception season and does a nice job wrapping up ball carriers in the open field.
1.23, Minnesota Vikings: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
If Minnesota does not trade up from this spot on draft day, trading down from here makes sense given the way the board fell. Still, grabbing McKinstry, who is about as solid as they come, would make Brian Flores’ defense even more lethal.
1.24, Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
The Cowboys need to replace two starting offensive linemen. Barton cannot fill both holes at left tackle and center, but he is capable of playing either position. Taking him would give Dallas a lot of flexibility the rest of the offseason.
1.25, Green Bay Packers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
The Packers love having flexibility up front. Typically, they like to draft college tackles and move them to guard, but they might be willing to make an exception for an ass-kicker like Powers-Johnson. He could compete with Josh Myers at center or Sean Rhyan at right guard for a starting spot right out of the gate.
1.26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
If Wiggins weighed about 15 pounds more than he currently does, he would be a top 15 selection. His ball skills, speed and coverage ability are top-notch, but he can get overpowered both in the air and as a tackler. He would offer some solid depth for Tampa while he adds to his frame.
1.27, Arizona Cardinals: J.C. Latham, OL, Alabama
Latham is an absolute road grader with great size and impressive strength. He is a bit unrefined in pass protection and his limitations as an athlete might wind up with him moving inside. That is fine for Arizona, who could use a boost along the interior of their offensive line.
1.28, Buffalo Bills: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
It would not be a surprise to see the Bills trade up to take Thomas on draft day. He is a big-bodied, big-play threat. He dominated with 15 touchdowns this past season. After trading away Stefon Diggs, Buffalo needs to find a new No. 1 receiver for Josh Allen.
1.29, Detroit Lions: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
With the top corners off the board, Mitchell would be a very fun addition to this offense. He is a great asset in the red zone and in jump ball situations. I believe that Dan Campbell could get the most out of him.
1.30, Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Raven's offensive line is in the process of being turned over with John Simpson, Morgan Moses, and Kevin Zeitler all leaving. Guyton is a bit raw, but his upside is enticing. He could be the long-term option at either tackle spot.
1.31, San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Morgan, OL, Arizona
In the Super Bowl, it was the right side of the 49er's offensive line that largely cost them the game. Morgan could be an option to compete at either guard or tackle for a starting job. He lacks ideal length, but fared well as Arizona’s left tackle for the past two seasons.
1.32, Kansas City Chiefs: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
The Chiefs will likely be drafting wide receivers early and often after what they saw last year and Rashee Rice’s off-the-field legal issues. McConkey has inside-outside versatility, good hands and a knack for getting open when needed. He could become Patrick Mahomes’ new go-to target.