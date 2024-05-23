The Battle for CB1: Will Johnson vs. Travis Hunter
It's extremely early, but the 2025 NFL Draft looks stacked with top-end talent at cornerback. But two names sit above the rest: Will Johnson and Travis Hunter. Both players possess the talent to be lockdown corners at the next level, but their strengths and paths to dominance differ. Let's dissect their games and see who might be the coveted CB1 in the 2025 draft.
Michigan's Will Johnson is the prototypical NFL cornerback. At 6-foot-2, he has ideal size and length to battle receivers for jump balls. In 2022, his 91.1 man coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus, led all true freshmen. Opposing quarterbacks rarely tested him, with Johnson allowing a measly 29.1% completion rate. His ability to blanket elite receivers and erase them from the game makes him a coach's dream. Last season, he proved that he is an elite cornerback prospect.
Colorado's Travis Hunter is a different breed altogether. A five-star recruit on both sides of the ball, Hunter dominated as a cornerback and wide receiver in high school. His athleticism translates beautifully on the field. He has elite closing speed and ball skills, making him a nightmare for quarterbacks looking to throw deep. The question remains: will he focus solely on cornerback in the NFL?
This is a close call. Johnson's lockdown ability and size give him a slight edge. He's a surefire starter from day one, while Hunter might take time to fully adjust to just one side of the ball. However, Hunter's raw talent and potential two-way impact can't be ignored. Ultimately, the team selecting CB1 will determine who gets the nod. A team needing a shutdown corner from jump might favor Johnson, while a team seeking a versatile weapon could be swayed by Hunter's upside.
Both Johnson and Hunter are future stars. While Johnson might be the safer pick as a pure cornerback, Hunter's potential is sky-high. This battle for CB1 will likely be decided in war rooms, not on the field. Regardless of who goes first, NFL fans are in for a treat watching these two young corners battle it out for years to come.