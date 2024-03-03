These NFL Draft prospects are being mock drafted too high/low
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and mock drafts are evolving as more information is reported. But, these prospects are being mocked too high/low.
By Dakota Wayne
2024 NFL Draft Prospect No. 2: Brock Bowers (Too High)
This isn't as much on Mel Kipers Jr.'s mock draft, where Brock Bowers is mocked at No. 10 to the New York Jets. This reaction is more to the idea that Brock Bowers should be a top 5 draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brock Bowers is an incredibly talented tight end prospect, but the idea that he should be drafted within the first five picks is ludacris.
That's not saying Brock Bowers isn't talented, because he is, but it's the fact that tight ends shouldn't be drafted in the top 5. Unless a team plans to use them as a wide receiver— which would be silly given his abilities as a blocker— using a top 5 pick is poor usage of a draft pick that high.
Some prospects, considering their position, naturally drop down the draft board. Unless a team reaches on him, Bowers will likely face that reality.
However, as the NFL Draft community saw last year with the Falcons selecting Bijan Robinson No. 8 and the Lions selecting Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12, maybe the idea of positional value is dying. Maybe Jim Harbaugh will take Bowers at No. 5, and I'll be watching with my jaw on the floor.
I think Mel Kiper Jr. was closer in his prediction of pick No. 10, but even that feels kind of high. The picks near pick No. 15 appear more likely.