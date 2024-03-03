These NFL Draft prospects are being mock drafted too high/low
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and mock drafts are evolving as more information is reported. But, these prospects are being mocked too high/low.
By Dakota Wayne
2024 NFL Draft Prospect No. 3: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Too High/Too Low)
Jackson Powers-Johnson is considered one of the top linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, however, he doesn't play either tackle position. That plays a big role in when certain players get drafted, and it will probably be how it goes for Jackson Powers-Johnson, too.
Though Powers-Johnson plays the center position exceptionally well, it's a smarter idea to trade down if there's strong knowledge that a prospect can be available later.
Premium positions like quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, offensive tackle, and edge rushers are the positions that tend to hear their name called earlier in the draft. The idea that Jackson Powers-Johnson will be available after pick 15 is strong, and every pick after should be seen as more and more likely.
A dominant week at the Senior Bowl gave Jackson Powers-Johnson's draft stock a boost, but it's unlikely that JPJ hears his name as early as Chad Reuter believes: No. 16 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The fit of Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Eagles makes sense, but with pick No. 16? I'm not buying it. Their issues lie within the secondary too much for a near-premium pick to be used on a center.
However, Mel Kiper doesn't even have him in his first round of his most recent mock draft.
Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best center prospect in this draft class, and he will be a first round pick. Even without his monster performance at the Senior Bowl, the idea that 32 picks will be called, and none of them will be Jackson Powers-Johnson is silly.
JPJ is arguably one of the best linemen in this draft class, and the only reason he won't go higher than he does is because of his positional value.