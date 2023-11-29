Top 10 Wide Receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft
At 6'2'', 225lbs, Legette has the potential to become a true number-one receiver for an NFL team. If he were in other draft classes, he would be much higher on this list. He is a complete player who has an AJ Brown ceiling if he maximizes his potential.
Maybe the fastest receiver in this class, Worthy is the definition of a field stretcher. While he is light at only 175 lbs, he is the type of player who can cause safeties to constantly cheat over to his side. He is perfect for a team like the Dolphins that values speed over everything else.
Egbuka might be the most NFL-ready player in this draft class. While he isn't the most physically impressive receiver, he is a great route runner and has a knack for finding open spaces against zone coverage. He will be overshadowed by his teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., but he is every bit deserving of going in the top 50 of the 2024 NFL draft.
Corely is going to be compared to 49ers Deebo Samuel all throughout the draft process and it is easy to see why. He is so good after the catch and one of the most physical receivers in all of college football. He has a rare combination of explosiveness and power and is a nightmare to bring down in the open field. Don't be surprised if he ends up being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
The often forgotten-about man from the LSU offense, he is an absolute stud and is most likely going to be a steal for whoever takes him. Thomas is a freak, he is 6'4'' and runs a sub 4.40 40-yard dash. He will be one of the best deep threats in the league immediately.
Franklin is one of the most fun receivers in this draft to watch. He is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. He has made the case that he is the greatest Oregon wide receiver to play for the school. Expect him to go high in the 2024 NFL draft.
Rome Odunze checks every box that you want in a receiver. He is big, fast, smooth, and a great route runner. I view Odunze as a more explosive version of Keenan Allen. He is a giant reason why Michael Penix Jr. is having a Heisman-caliber season.
I have gone back and forth between Coleman and Nabers for the second-best receiver in the class, Nabers edged out Coleman for me, but Coleman is an absolute monster. He is 6'4'', 215lbs, and moves like he is 5'10''. He is so elusive, that Florida State uses him as their main punt returner. He reminds me of Dez Bryant coming out of Oklahoma State. He is a throwback prototypical "X" receiver who should be a top 15 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
There has been a lot of discussion about who is the second best receiver in the class, and Nabers has done everything possible to prove that he is it. Nabers is easily the most explosive receiver in this class, and he is the prototype for today's offenses. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be a Pro Bowl-caliber player quickly in his career.
What else is there to say about Marvin Harrison Jr. that hasn't been said a thousand times by NFL draft analysts? He is one of the best receiver prospects ever and the clear-cut WR1 in the 2024 NFL draft. He has elite size at 6'4'', speed, body control and is fantastic at the catch point. While he isn't flawless, he is the closest thing to it in nearly a decade.