What Jordan Love's and Tua Tagovailoa's extensions mean for the NFL draft

The 2020 NFL Draft now has produced nearly $1.25 billion in quarterback contracts:



🏈Joe Burrow: Five years, $275M

🏈Tua Tagovailoa: Four years, $212.4M

🏈Justin Herbert: Five years, $262.5M

🏈Jordan Love: Four years, $220M

🏈Jalen Hurts: Five years, $255M pic.twitter.com/WimFjDJZMz