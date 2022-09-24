Which 2022 NFL rookies will have a big game in week three?
Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets
The New York Jets’ defensive front has a very good chance to make some noise on Sunday. They play the Cincinnati Bengals, who overhauled their offensive line during this offseason. However, through two games, their new-look O-line doesn’t appear to be working.
Joe Burrow has been sacked a whopping 13 times in two games. That 6.5 sacks per game average would end up being 110.5 sacks allowed over the course of the season. Clearly the unit either hasn’t found their groove yet, or simply isn’t good.
Either way, Jets’ rookie Jermaine Johnson, who was drafted in the first round, has an excellent change to tally a couple sacks against Joe Burrow and this porous Bengals’ offensive line. He primarily plays on the right side of the offensive line, or the left side of the defense.
Right tackle La’el Collins might have his work cut out for him in week three. His 61.6 PFF grade through two weeks is a bit of an eyesore, and there’s no indication that the Bengals’ offensive line can put it together yet. Others have said that perhaps Joe Burrow should take more responsibility for some of the sacks he’s taken.
He’s taken 96 sacks so far in his career, and he’s played just 28 games.