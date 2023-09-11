Helmet Stickers: Standout Performers from College Football Week 2
College football season is in full swing, and Week 2 brought us some thrilling individual performances. One tradition that we have is to highlight the best of the best and award helmet stickers to players who shined over the weekend. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at five players who earned their helmet stickers this week.
Quinn Ewers – Texas Quarterback
Stat Line: Per ESPN
Passing Yards: 349
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 63.2%
2023 Helmet stickers:1
Quinn Ewers won the biggest game in his young career on Saturday, by taking down the number three-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Ewers put up impressive numbers, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns with a completion percentage of 63.2%. He wasn’t perfect by any means in this game, as he missed some throws that could have gone for touchdowns, but he made enough plays to secure the win.
What stood out the most about Ewers was his poise in high-pressure situations. He remained calm and composed, even when the game was on the line, and delivered darts to speedy wide receiver, Xaver Worthy. Longhorns fans have reason to be excited about their young quarterback, and Ewers earned his helmet sticker with a performance that showcased his immense potential.
Audric Estime – Notre Dame Running Back
Stat Line: Per ESPN
Rushing Attempts: 14
Rushing Yards: 134
Yards Per Carry: 9.6
Rushing Touchdowns: 2
Longest Rush: 80 yards
2023 Helmet stickers:1
While quarterbacks and wide receivers often steal this spotlight, running backs like Audric Estime cannot be forgotten. Estime had a breakout performance in Week 2 for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, showing that he will be a starting caliber back in the NFL one day. His speed, power, and open-field elusiveness were fully displayed against NC State.
Estime was a force to be reckoned with, carrying the ball 14 times for an impressive 134 yards, averaging an eye-popping 9.6 yards per carry. He had an 80-yard run for a touchdown Saturday against NC State. His ability to be a home run hitter at 230lbs is terrifying for defenses.
What made Estime’s performance even more remarkable was his nose for the end zone. He punched in two rushing touchdowns, showing his ability to power through defenders in short-yardage situations. Estime’s contributions were vital in Notre Dame’s victory, and his Week 2 performance earned him a well-deserved helmet sticker.
Caleb Williams – USC Quarterback
Stat Line: Per ESPN
Passing Yards: 281
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 90.5%
Rushing Yards: 21 on 1 carry
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
2023 Helmet stickers: 3
Caleb Williams possessed super-human poise and accuracy, completing 90.5% of his passes for 281 yards and four total touchdowns. What truly set him apart was his ability to make plays inside the pocket. Williams displayed exceptional pocket presence, extending plays when needed and finding his targets downfield.
https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1700717916755284460?s=20
This performance not only earned him a helmet sticker but also solidified his status as the top quarterback in college football. The USC Trojans had a lot to be excited about in Week 2, thanks in large part to the standout performance of their quarterback, Caleb Williams.
Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State Wide Receiver
Stat Line: Per ESPN
Receptions: 7
Receiving Yards: 160
Receiving Touchdowns: 2
2023 Helmet stickers:1
Marvin Harrison Jr. was unstoppable, hauling in seven receptions for a whopping 160 yards and two touchdowns. His chemistry with quarterback, Kyle McCord, was on full display as they connected on several deep throws, including a highlight-reel touchdown where Harrison Jr. showcased his rare speed for a 6’4’’ receiver.
The Buckeyes’ passing attack is in good hands with Marvin Harrison Jr., and his Week 2 performance earned him a well-deserved helmet sticker.
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast a storied history of standout wide receivers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is carrying on that tradition in impressive fashion. In Week 2, Harrison Jr. put on a show leaving no doubt about his status as the best receiver in the 2024 draft.
Shedeur Sanders – Colorado Quarterback
Stat Line: Per ESPN
Passing Yards: 393
Passing Touchdowns: 3
Completion Percentage: 73.8%
Rushing Touchdowns: 1
2023 Helmet stickers:2
Shedeur Sanders showcased his arm talent and athleticism, throwing for 393 yards and three touchdowns with an impressive completion percentage of 73.8%.
Sanders displayed maturity beyond his years, making key throws in crucial moments of the game. His decision-making and ability to read defenses were evident as he dissected the opposing secondary. Colorado fans have reason to be excited about the future with Shedeur Sanders under center, and his helmet sticker in Week 2 was a testament to his promising talent.
Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is making a name for himself as the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He has made himself a true Heisman contender after the first two weeks of the college football season.
Honorable Mentions:
LSU QB Jayden Daniels- Threw for 5 touchdowns and a win against the Grambling Tigers.
USC WR Zachariah Branch- Branch added another return touchdown this weekend, this one for 75 yards.
ND QB Sam Hartman- Added another solid performance to his resume this weekend, throwing for 4 touchdowns.
SC QB Spencer Rattler- Completed a whopping 92.6% of his throws against the Furman Paladins.