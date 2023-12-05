2024 NFL Mock Draft: 8 quarterbacks taken in the first two rounds
21. Minnesota Vikings (6-6) - Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
The Kirk Cousins era is going to have to end at some point and after Monday night’s debacle, it might not be Josh Dobbs who takes over for him. Time will tell what the Vikings ultimately decide to do, but the fact is that Cousins is 35 years old, coming off a torn Achilles, and a pending free agent. Selfishly, I am fascinated by the idea of Kevin O’Connell getting his hands on Daniels. He is an electric runner with a live arm and a penchant for making big plays. Letting him play with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson would be a ton of fun to watch.
22. Indianapolis Colts (7-5) - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Julius Brents was one of my favorite prospects in the 2023 draft. He has hit the ground running for Indianapolis so far. However, the Colts need to find someone opposite him after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys. Wiggins is a springy, dynamic corner with solid ball skills. I like his combination of size and athleticism. Adding him to this secondary would give Indy one of the most exciting duos in the league.
23. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) - Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
The Steeler's defense has carried them through much of this season, but that doesn’t mean it is a finished product. Pittsburgh needs more help on the backend, particularly across from Joey Porter Jr. long term. Patrick Peterson will turn 34 this offseason after all. To call anyone the heir apparent to Peterson is likely hyperbole, but I do think Lassiter is pro-ready and could make a real difference in this Pittsburgh secondary. He has tons of high-level experience playing with Georgia and has never shied away from big moments.
24. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (7-5) - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Egbuka has had a bit of a down year compared to his phenomenal 2022 campaign. It has been hard for him to adjust to life without C.J. Stroud. Well, what if they were reunited in Houston? The Texans need more pass catchers, with Nico Collins, John Metchie III and Robert Woods failing to produce much. Pairing Egbuka’s smooth route running with Tank Dell’s incredible big-play ability would make this offense even more potent.
25. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) - Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
This has long been one of my favorite team-prospect pairings. The Chiefs are in desperate need of a player who can threaten in the red zone and give Patrick Mahomes a big-body target downfield. Mitchell should be just that. He has scored nine touchdowns this season and, listed at 6’4”, is one of the bigger receivers in this class. He is not an elite separator or route runner, but he is deceptively shifty and can make plays after the catch. I think he would be a great fit in Kansas City.
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) - Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Cam Robinson has missed quite a bit of time over the past two seasons due to suspension and injury. Walker Little has been underwhelming as a fill-in. After taking Anton Harrison in the first round last year, Jacksonville should double down on the offensive line with Suamataia. Like Harrison, he has the versatility to play either tackle spot. He also has great size, with BYU listing him at 6’6”. Trevor Lawrence will thank me for this selection later.
27. Dallas Cowboys (8-3) - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
The Cowboys offense has had no trouble scoring this year. Dallas leads the league at 32.3 points per game. However, that success has largely been in spite of not getting much production out of wide receivers not named CeeDee Lamb. Lamb leads the team with 1,182 yards so far this season. Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is second with 498 yards. Jerry Jones has to find a more reliable second option for Dak Prescott. He shouldn’t have to look far. Worthy plays a few hours away in Austin and he could probably race to Dallas pretty quickly. He is lightning-quick in the open field and has more play power than you would expect for a player as slight as him.
28. Detroit Lions (8-3) - Kalen King, CB, Penn State
The Lions have built this team with smart, unconventional drafting, with one exception: Jeff Okudah. Detroit whiffed on the former Ohio State cornerback in 2021, ultimately sending him to Atlanta this year. They have not been able to build a solid secondary in many ways as a result of that pick. Matters only got worse when Emmanuel Moseley went down with a season-ending injury. Bringing in King could offer some stability and a long-term starter on the outside. He has struggled at times this year, but has a solid body of work to evaluate.
29. San Francisco 49ers (8-3) - J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama
The offensive tackle brigade continues. San Francisco lost Mike McGlinchey in free agency and never really replaced him. Colton McKivitz has been serviceable, but there is definitely room for improvement. Latham is still a work in progress, but he has great power and movement skills. He is fresh off an impressive performance in the SEC championship game. He would bring a mean streak to that offensive line and somehow make life even easier for Christian McCaffrey.
30. Baltimore Ravens (9-3) - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Baltimore’s defense is one of the best in the league, ranking second in yards allowed per game and points allowed per game while leading the NFL in sacks. You wouldn’t think this team needed an edge rusher, but it is quietly a big need for the Ravens. Jadeveon Clowney is a rental and Odafe Oweh could be heading into a contract year in 2025 if the Ravens decline his fifth-year option. They would also love to have Trice regardless. He has good speed off the edge and is a solid tackler. He has the chops to be an 8-to-10 sack-per-year guy at the next level.
31. Miami Dolphins (8-3) - Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Like just about every team in the NFL this season, the Dolphins have struggled with injuries along their offensive line. Terron Armstead in particular has missed significant time, hampering Miami’s offensive efforts. Imagine what Tua Tagovailoa could do with even more time to throw to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Guyton is a right tackle by trade and could be a plug-and-play option for the Dolphins. The 6’7”, 328-pound redshirt junior would be a welcome addition and maybe even a successor to Armstead.
32. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) - Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
For as much as the Eagles have enjoyed having Kevin Byard, they likely will not be able to afford to keep him this offseason. Cutting him saves Philadelphia over $13.5 million with less than $750K in dead cap. That opens the door for the Eagles to draft a safety at the end of the first round. Kinchens is a dynamic playmaker with great range. He can line up at either safety spot reliably.
Round 2
- Carolina Panthers - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
- New England Patriots - Troy Fontanau, OL, Washington
- Arizona Cardinals - Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
- Washington Commanders - Graham Barton, OL, Duke
- New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
- Green Bay Packers via New York Jets - Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
- Tennessee Titans - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
- Washington Commanders via Chicago Bears - Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
- Las Vegas Raiders - Leonard Taylor, DL, Miami
- Los Angeles Chargers - Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
- Green Bay Packers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
- Cincinnati Bengals - Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
- New Orleans Saints via Denver Broncos - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
- New York Giants via Seattle Seahawks - Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State
- Buffalo Bills - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
- Houston Texans - Brandon Dolrus, EDGE, Oregon
- Atlanta Falcons - J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
- Minnesota Vikings - Princely Umanumielen, EDGE, Florida
- Los Angeles Rams - Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Sederick Van Pran, C, Georgia
- Cleveland Browns - Maason Smith, DL, LSU
- Indianapolis Colts - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
- Kansas City Chiefs - T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
- Jacksonville Jaguars - Tyliek Williams, DL, Ohio State
- Detroit Lions - Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
- Dallas Cowboys - Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
- Baltimore Ravens - Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- San Francisco 49ers - T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
- Miami Dolphins - Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky