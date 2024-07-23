2025 NFL Draft Summer Scouting Report: Ohio State CB Denzel Burke
Denzel Burke
School
Ohio State
Age (at 2025 Draft Day)
22 years old
Position
Outside Cornerback
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
193 pounds
Background
Denzel Burke is a highly regarded cornerback from Ohio State. His journey to prominence began in his early years, displaying a combination of athleticism and football acumen that drew attention from recruiters and coaches alike. Growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona, Burke attended Saguaro High School, a program known for producing top-tier college football talent. His versatility stood out early on, as he played both offense and defense, contributing as a wide receiver and a cornerback. Despite suffering a season-ending injury during his final high school season, Burke's talent and skill were evident. His performance prior to the injury was enough to earn him a four-star rating from multiple recruiting platforms, with 247Sports ranking him as a top-250 national prospect. His dynamic playstyle and high football IQ made him a prized recruit, leading to offers from several top college programs.
Burke ultimately chose Ohio State, a program with a rich tradition of developing elite cornerbacks who go on to successful NFL careers. Joining the Buckeyes in 2021, Burke made an immediate impact, earning a starting role as a true freshman. His debut season was nothing short of impressive, with Burke showing maturity and poise beyond his years. He played in all 13 games and logged over 700 snaps, recording 35 tackles and 12 pass deflections, along with an interception. This performance earned him Freshman All-American honors and third-team All-Big Ten recognition.
His success continued into his sophomore season, although he faced some challenges due to injury and inconsistent play. Despite these setbacks, Burke maintained a high level of performance, further solidifying his reputation as a top cornerback prospect. He played in 11 games in 2022, recording 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and five pass deflections, demonstrating his resilience and ability to adapt. In 2023, Burke's junior season, he returned to his top form, displaying the skills and discipline that had made him a standout in his freshman year. He played in 11 games, logging over 500 snaps, and recorded 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, an interception, and a forced fumble, showcasing his knack for creating turnovers and disrupting passes.
Burke's consistent performance and ability to rebound from setbacks have made him one of the most intriguing prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. His experience at Ohio State, combined with his versatility, athleticism, and football intelligence, have positioned him as a high-potential cornerback with the tools to succeed at the next level. As he continues to refine his skills and build on his college career, Burke's trajectory suggests he could be among the first cornerbacks selected in the 2025 draft.
Strengths
Size and Length - At 6'1" and 193 pounds, Burke has an ideal build for an NFL cornerback. His height and long arms give him a considerable reach, allowing him to contest passes and disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. This size advantage helps him excel in press coverage and challenge receivers on deep routes.
Athleticism and Speed - Burke's athleticism is a significant asset. His vertical leap is impressive, allowing him to compete for jump balls and high-point passes. His acceleration and quick change of direction also contribute to his effectiveness in coverage.
Ball Skills - Burke's ability to play the ball in the air is outstanding. He has great hands and can adjust to the ball's trajectory to make plays. His background as a wide receiver is evident in his hand-eye coordination and timing, which allow him to make difficult catches and deflections. Burke's capacity to play through the hands of receivers without drawing penalties is a testament to his discipline and technique.
Coverage Versatility - Burke is equally adept in man and zone coverage, making him a flexible option for defensive coordinators. In man coverage, he has quick feet, fluid hips, and the agility to stay in phase with receivers. He can press at the line or play off-coverage with equal effectiveness. In zone schemes, Burke shows excellent spatial awareness and can read the quarterback's eyes to anticipate throws, enabling him to close gaps and break up passes.
Play Recognition and Instincts - Burke's football IQ is one of his standout traits. He has a strong sense of play recognition, allowing him to react quickly to both run and pass plays. In zone coverage, he demonstrates the ability to identify threats and position himself accordingly. His instincts help him read routes and make timely breaks on the ball, leading to pass deflections and interceptions.
Physicality and Tackling - Burke's physicality is evident in his willingness to engage receivers at the line of scrimmage. He can deliver a solid punch early in routes to disrupt timing. In run support, Burke is not afraid to come up quickly and throw his body into tackles. Although his technique needs refinement, his commitment to tackling and supporting the run game is a valuable asset.
Leadership and Competitiveness - Burke is known for his leadership on the field and his competitive nature. He brings energy and intensity to the game, inspiring his teammates and setting a high standard for performance. His competitive drive pushes him to improve and excel, a trait that will be valuable at the NFL level.
Weaknesses
Technical Issues - Burke's backpedal and footwork can be inconsistent, leading to challenges in coverage. He occasionally gets sloppy when transitioning from his backpedal to pursuing the ball, which can cause him to lose leverage. This issue might stem from a lack of proper technique, leading to a higher risk of being beaten on intermediate and deep routes. Improving his footwork will be crucial for maintaining tight coverage against NFL-level receivers.
Inconsistent Tackling - Despite his size, Burke is not always a reliable tackler. He sometimes dives at players' legs without fully wrapping up, leading to missed tackles and giving ball carriers a chance to escape. This inconsistency could be due to a lack of physicality or poor technique, as he tends to throw his body around rather than secure a tackle. His willingness to engage in run support is commendable, but he needs to be more consistent to be an effective open-field tackler at the next level.
Coverage Consistency - Burke sometimes relies too much on his recovery speed, leading to instances where he allows big plays. He can be prone to grabbing or holding when he's out of position, which could lead to penalties in the NFL. Additionally, he sometimes loses leverage at key moments, especially on in-breaking routes. This inconsistency could be a result of a lack of discipline or experience, suggesting that he needs to refine his technique and focus on maintaining position throughout the play.
Occasional Hesitance - Burke can be hesitant when reacting to lateral moves or rocker steps by receivers, which can lead to giving up separation. This hesitation might result from overthinking or misjudging the play's direction. Developing greater confidence and quicker reactions could help him reduce this hesitance and maintain tighter coverage.
2025 Draft Projection - First Round
Denzel Burke is expected to be one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, with many analysts projecting him as a likely first-round selection. Burke's performance at Ohio State has consistently impressed, showing a combination of physical attributes, technical skills, and football intelligence that appeals to NFL scouts.
Despite injuries affecting his sophomore season, Burke's resilience and determination were evident, as he continued to produce solid numbers. By his junior year, he returned to form, reinforcing his status as a premier cornerback prospect.
Teams in the NFL value cornerbacks who can excel in multiple coverage schemes, and Burke's versatility in both man and zone coverage makes him an attractive option. His ball skills and ability to create turnovers add to his appeal. Additionally, his high football IQ and play recognition allow him to make timely plays, which is crucial in the NFL.
Burke's draft projection typically ranges from late first-round to early second-round, with his performance during the pre-draft process, such as the NFL Combine, potentially impacting his final draft position. If he continues to demonstrate improvement in technique and consistency, he could solidify his place among the first corners taken off the board.
Player Comparison - Josh Jackson/Jaycee Horn
Denzel Burke's style and skill set remind me of both Josh Jackson and Jaycee Horn, two standout NFL cornerbacks with unique strengths.
In the case of Josh Jackson, Burke shares a similar physical profile, with a combination of height, length, and versatility. Both players excel in man and zone coverage, using their long arms to disrupt routes and contest passes. Burke, like Jackson, is skilled at pressing receivers at the line of scrimmage, throwing off their timing with well-placed punches. Burke's ball skills are also reminiscent of Jackson's, with an ability to track the ball and create turnovers. His fluid movement and speed allow him to stay with receivers deep down the field, providing a strong man-coverage presence.
The comparison with Jaycee Horn emphasizes Burke's aggressiveness and physicality. Horn is known for his intense press coverage and ability to challenge receivers with force, traits that Burke demonstrates in his game. Both players use their length to maintain tight coverage and are not afraid to get physical. Burke's willingness to support the run and his aggressive tackling style align with Horn's approach to the game. Horn's competitiveness and energy on the field are also reflected in Burke's play, as he brings a high level of intensity and toughness to his role in the secondary.
Together, these comparisons suggest that Burke has the potential to be a dynamic and versatile cornerback in the NFL, with the length and physicality of Jackson and the aggressiveness and competitiveness of Horn. If he continues to refine his technique and maintain his high level of play, Burke could be an impact player in the NFL, capable of excelling in multiple coverage schemes and supporting the run game effectively.