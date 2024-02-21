6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
As one of the most known voices in mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah shakes up the NFL draft world by dropping his Mock Draft 2.0. What are the main takeaways?
By Dakota Wayne
Mock Draft 2.0 Takeaway No. 3: Four QBs taken in top 10 picks
This is Daniel Jeremiah's second mock draft of the season where he has four quarterbacks going in the first round.
Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 1.0
Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
1.01: Caleb Williams
1.01: Caleb Williams
1.02: Drake Maye
1.02: Drake Maye
1.03: Jayden Daniels
1.06: Jayden Daniels
1.14: Bo Nix
1.08: J.J. McCarthy
So far, Jeremiah has been consistent with the first two quarterbacks off the board: Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Then, after those two, it gets dicey.
In Mock Draft 1.0, Daniel Jeremiah had Jayden Daniels to the Patriots at No. 3, and he had Bo Nix to the Saints at No. 14. In Mock Draft 2.0, however, Jeremiah has Daniels to the Giants at No. 6 and J.J. McCarthy to the Falcons at No. 8.
What this tells me is that the Patriots, Giants, Falcons, and apparently Saints, are all vocal— at least to Daniel Jeremiah— about having a real want for quarterback.
The big tell will be on Jeremiah's final mock draft, as the Raiders are also a team allegedly on the quarterback hunt. If a run of three quarterbacks go in the first four or five picks, there's a high likelihood that a Vegas trade-up could be in play.