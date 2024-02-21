6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
As one of the most known voices in mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah shakes up the NFL draft world by dropping his Mock Draft 2.0. What are the main takeaways?
By Dakota Wayne
Mock Draft 2.0 Takeaway No. 5: Brock Bowers would complete Bengals' offensive Infinity Gauntlet
If Brock Bowers lasts to the Bengals' pick at No. 18 like Daniel Jeremiah predicts in Mock Draft 2.0, the Cincinnati offense could be a scary one once Joe Burrow returns fully.
Behihd quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals could have a group of weapons consisting of: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins (if franchise tagged), Tyler Boyd, and Brock Bowers to start the 2024 season. If that doesn't qualify as one of the best groups of offensive weapons in the NFL, I'm not sure what does.
Brock Bowers is one of the best prospects at his position, let alone skill positions in general. If Bowers was drafted anytime after pick No. 4, it wouldn't be surprising. Now, if Malik Nabers is available at No. 5 for the Chargers, that's one of the only reasons they shouldn't take Bowers. Nabers was truly special on LSU and paired with Herbert, he could be truly special in the NFL, too.
Back to the Bengals, though.
Brock Bowers would be the final stone of the Cincinnati Bengals' Infinity Gauntlet. I'm not totally into Marvel movies, but I think that reference made sense? Regardless, Brock Bowers would complete the Bengals' offense wonderfully.
Whether it be his speed, his reliability as a pass catcher, or his inability to be taken down, he has the potential to be the NFL's next great tight end. Those odds increase if Bowers gets drafted No. 18 to the Bengals, as predicted in Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0.
And— God forbid Joe Burrow gets hurt again— whoever would have to come in as relief would have one heck of an easy job. Playing quarterback surrounded by All-Pro talent at almost every skill position wouldn't make the job harder, that's for sure. Even if that's not the philosophy the Bengals are using, the philosophy of drafting good offensive skill players isn't bad.