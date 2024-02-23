Player Spotlight: Texas Wide Receiver Adonai "AD" Mitchell
The wide receiver class for the 2024 NFL Draft is deep, and Adonai Mitchell could be an option in the latter half of the first round. Or is he?
By Dakota Wayne
Position: Wide receiver
Age on Draft Day: 21
Height and Weight: 6-foot-4, 196-pounds
40-yard dash (projected): 4.50
Adonai Mitchell Background
Playing high school ball in Texas (Ridge Point HS) and Tennessee (Cane Ridge HS), Adonai "AD" Mitchell was a 3-star recruit per ESPN and 247sports. Following high school, AD Mitchell comitted to play football for the Georgia Bulldogs. In his freshman season, Mitchell accumulated 29 receptions, 426 yards, and 4 TDs in 15 games. His sophomore season, he saw less of the field, only playing in six games. In those, Mitchell finished with a mere nine receptions, 134 yards, and 3 TDs. Mitchell's notorioty came when he transferred to Texas and joined the Longhorns. At Texas, Mitchell made himself a more household name by finishing the year with 55 receptions, 845 yards, and 11 TDs in 14 games. Adonai Mitchell has officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, so what should NFL GMs know?
Adonai Mitchell Strengths
Inside Cuts/Release: As a 6-foot-4 receiver, AD Mitchell has a really nice inside release. When pressed, this was Mitchell's bread and butter, and when it worked, it was impressive to see. Mitchell also found more success on in-cuts than out-cuts.
Twitchy Cuts: Though it isn't showcased on every rep, Adonai Mitchell showed the ability to be real twitchy in his cuts. Given his size, this would be a really entertaining part of his game if he gets it to the elite level.
Hands: This might be an obvious one, but it's important. In Mitchell's final CFB season, he was targeted 86 times. Of those 86 targets, Mitchell only dropped a single one.
Deep ball threat: With his size and speed, AD Mitchell would pair well with a quarterback who can sling it. Mitchell might not have track-athlete speed, but he'll be utilized as a deep threat in the next level.
Red zone Target: Along with being talented as a deep threat, Mitchell bodes well as a red zone target. In fact, that was an area where AD Mitchell found a good portion of his success. Of his 18 career TDs, ~61% (11) of those came in the red zone.
Adonai Mitchell Weaknesses
BLOCKING: I only put this in caps, as it was the clear-cut worst part of AD Mitchell's game. Though I've never stepped foot into an NFL film room, I can imagine it wouldn't be too pretty for Mitchell after some of these blocking attempts. In AD Mitchell's defense, however, he isn't a tight end. It's something that could be cleaned up, but— as it stands— AD Mitchell isn't a blocker.
Lots of 'loaf' plays: This makes me sound like an old offensive line coach, but the amount of plays Adonai Mitchell seemingly took off was jarring. In every game I watched of AD Mitchell, there were a handful of plays where AD Mitchell gave ~50% effort or less. I can't see this trait of his being one NFL GMs lick their chops over.
Trouble winning outside releases: As a big 6-foot-4 X receiver, AD Mitchell wasn't overly dominant at winning outside releases when pressed. His inside release is really impressive, but if an opposing CB watches tape, they'll learn to cheat inside on Mitchell. This isn't a part of Mitchell's game that isn't there at all, but it's not overly prominent, either.
YAC/RAC abilities not there yet: Given his build, this wasn't overly shocking. When AD Mitchell gets the ball in his hands, there weren't many times that he would make defenders miss. That could be due to needing a few more pounds of muscle, and an NFL strength and conditioning program could fix that real quick.
Adonai Mitchell NFL Comparison: George Pickens
DISCLAIMER: I usually try to stay away from NFL comps, as they can seem limiting of a prospect or being overzealous of a prospect. But, it's what the people want! And I, Dakota, am a man of the people.
Adonai Mitchell and George Pickens share a lot of comparisons in their literal build, as well as their play. Now, the first major difference between the two is Pickens was a— sometimes— overly physical blocker. Mitchell doesn't tick that box, but that's where the major differences end. Both of these receivers are approximately the same size, have incredible hands, and have the ability to take the top off a defense. I'd expect Mitchell to play a very similar role in whatever offense he joins following the draft.
Adonai Mitchell Draft Projection: Late 1st-2nd Round
While I'm in the camp who has him more in the second round, there's smoke behind the idea of the Chiefs, or another team, taking him at the end of the first round. The logic behind that makes sense, but I see him as more of a mid-2nd round talent. The positive parts of Mitchell's game are impressive, but the lackluster parts of his game scream loudly. Effort is controllable, and the lack of it in big games makes me worried.