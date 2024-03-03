These NFL Draft prospects are being mock drafted too high/low
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and mock drafts are evolving as more information is reported. But, these prospects are being mocked too high/low.
By Dakota Wayne
With the 2024 NFL Draft approaching, mock drafts are evolving into their final form. After rounds and rounds of mock drafts going through their review period as information is leaked league-wide, it's safe to say some prospects still aren't being mocked in the right area.
It's all speculation at this point, but some educated guesses can hold a lot of weight in terms of the likelihood something will happen.
The 2024 NFL Draft is sorting itself out, mock drafts evolving
For instance, the Chicago Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Saying that they will draft anyone besides Caleb Williams or Drake Maye with that pick would get an NFL Draft analyst either fired from a reputable source or hired to a satirical source.
Mel Kiper Jr. has released his Mock Draft 2.0, and there were players on both sides of the spectrum as far as being mocked too high or too low. Kiper is one of the original mock draft guys, but there are certainly blemishes on his predictions throughout the years.
In his 2024 Mock Draft 2.0, that remains the same, as there are a few picks that should raise eyebrows for those evaluating the 2024 NFL Draft prospects.
If Mel Kiper Jr. were to have predicted the entire 2024 NFL Draft in his newest Mock Draft, I'll bite my tongue. Since that probably won't be the case, however, here are the players being mocked much too high, or far too low.