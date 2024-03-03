These NFL Draft prospects are being mock drafted too high/low
The 2024 NFL Draft is approaching, and mock drafts are evolving as more information is reported. But, these prospects are being mocked too high/low.
By Dakota Wayne
2024 NFL Draft Prospect No. 4: Malik Nabers (Too Low, Chicago Bears Pick No. 9)
In Mel Kiper's most recent 2024 NFL mock draft, he has the Chicago Bears selecting Malik Nabers with the No. 9 pick.
As far as the least likely outcomes of the NFL draft, Malik Nabers making it out of the top 6 picks is up there. Nabers is seen as a 1b to Marvin Harrison Jr. among other wide receiver prospects, and that's for good reason.
Malik Nabers is one of the most talented receivers in this draft class, if not the best, so to see him make it to the Chicago Bears at No. 9 could be seen as fan fiction.
Mel Kiper isn't the only draft analyst to have similar mock drafts, in terms of Malik Nabers at pick No. 9, and— while the Chicago Bears would love to have a second D.J. Moore on their team, that'll only ever be a dream for Bears fans.
The Patriots (3), Cardinals (4), Chargers (5), Giants(6), Titans (7), and Falcons (8) could all use a wide receiver this draft, and they all pick before the Bears at No. 9. Marvin Harrison should go No. 3, which leaves Malik Nabers as the next most likely receiver drafted. The Cardinals could pass, the Chargers would draft him, the Giants would draft him, the Titans might not but could, and the Falcons might not but could.
Don't count on Malik Nabers at No. 9, Chicago Bears fans.