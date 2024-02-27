The 2024 NFL Draft is poised for a historic run of WRs in top 50
The NFL Draft seemingly has a deep class of receivers every year. This year, however, could be a historic year for WRs drafted in the top 50.
By Dakota Wayne
With each day that passes, the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer. And after Daniel Jeremiah released his top 50 prospects list, the NFL could be making history in the first two days.
The 2024 NFL Draft could see a record-setting 12 WRs drafted in top 50 picks
Considering the depth at the wide receiver position, it's no surprise to see a plethora drafted in the first two rounds. And with wide receivers consistently being more and more NFL-ready by their rookie season, the idea of drafting receivers early is a common one.
Now, the 2024 class is special for many reasons, but one of those reasons is the fact that there could be a record-setting number of receivers drafted in the first 50 picks.
Daniel Jeremiah claims there is a tie in this, though, that's not the case. Jeremiah claims that the 1994 NFL Draft had 11 receivers taken in the top 50 and that 11th receiver, per Jeremiah, is Bucky Brooks. Unfortantely for Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks was a defensive back and return specialist.
The 2020 NFL Draft, however, did have 11 wide receivers drafted. If the 2024 NFL Draft goes along the top 50 picks by Daniel Jeremiah, this draft could have a record-setting 12 wide receivers.
2020 NFL Draft (WRs)
Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Draft top 50
1.12: Henry Ruggs III (1)
No. 2: Marvin Harrison (1)
1.15: Jerry Jeudy (2)
No. 3: Rome Odunze (2)
1.17: CeeDee Lamb (3)
No. 4: Malik Nabers (3)
1.21: Jalen Reagor (4)
No. 16: Brian Thomas Jr. (4)
1.22 Justin Jefferson (5)
No. 33: Adonai Mitchell (5)
1.25: Brandon Aiyuk (6)
No. 36: Keon Coleman (6)
2.33: Tee Higgins (7)
No. 37: Troy Franklin (7)
2.34: Michael Pittman Jr. (8)
No. 41: Xavier Worthy (8)
2.42: Laviska Shenault Jr. (9)
No. 42: Ladd McConkey (9)
2.46: KJ Hamler (10)
No. 44: Malachi Corley (10)
2.49: Chase Claypool (11)
No. 48: Ricky Pearsall (11)
N/A
No. 50: Roman Wilson (12)
If the 2024 NFL Draft has 12 receivers drafted in the top 50, that's 30%(!!!) of the top 50 positions being wide receivers. Now is the time to be a receiver, kids.
The NFL is a passing league, and because of that, there's more reason to want to be a wide receiver for those trying to get into the NFL. The receivers coming out of college aren't entering the league as raw as other positions. The expectation, to an extent, nowadays, is to be NFL-ready coming out of college.
For receivers drafted in the top 50, that is especially true.
Time and time again, NFL teams end up with studs as wide receivers who weren't even first-round picks. Because of that, it appears that NFL GMs are more willing to load up on receivers each year.
And if this draft goes as Daniel Jeremiah sees it, the 2024 NFL Draft class could be one for the record books.