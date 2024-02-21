6 Takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 2.0
As one of the most known voices in mock drafts, Daniel Jeremiah shakes up the NFL draft world by dropping his Mock Draft 2.0. What are the main takeaways?
By Dakota Wayne
Mock Draft 2.0 Takeaway No. 1: Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears is a done deal ... almost
Report after report, mock draft after mock draft, Caleb Williams looks like a lock to the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though their situation with Justin Fields is one to keep an eye on, the logic behind taking Caleb Williams for the Chicago Bears seems all but done. Barring a massive haul for the No. 1 pick, it seems as if the Bears will try again at the ol' quarterback position.
And Caleb Williams is no lousy consolation prize.
The other possibilities are: Draft a different quarterback— Drake Maye— or keep Justin Fields and draft Marvin Harrison Jr after trading down from the No. 1 pick.
Drake Maye is an intruiging prospect for many reasons, and— while this might end up as an egg on my face in the future— the gap between Caleb Williams and Drake Maye doesn't seem as big as some are making it out to be.
Both Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will need time to develop into the quarterbacks their future teams are hoping they can turn into. The thought teams are debating now is which quarterback has a more attainable route to success with the tools each team has already.
Considering the Bears' position, both Williams and Maye could likely succeed, especially if they add another receiver with pick No. 9 in Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze. Even without the addition of Nabers or Odunze, the Bears are an attractive position for any rookie quarterback to land.
And as things stand currently, Caleb Williams is looking like the No. 1 pick.