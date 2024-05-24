One of the hottest names in the 2024 NFL Draft Class officially signs rookie contract
By Dakota Wayne
After a somewhat controversial offseason and NFL Draft cycle for Marvin Harrison Jr., he and the Arizona Cardinals officially agreed on his rookie contract, as he signed with the team on Thursday afternoon.
Marvin Harrison Jr. signs rookie contract with Arizona Cardinals
The reported deal is a four-year deal worth $35.37 million, all of which is guaranteed. The signing bonus of this deal is worth $22.5 million. As the No. 4 pick, he's the highest player drafted to sign his rookie contract. With a father who played in the NFL at a high level for a long time, it's likely Jr. was getting strong advice from Sr. on the importance of signing a contract that he's worth, which seems to be the case for Marvin Harrison Jr.
There wasn't a possibility that he wouldn't sign his rookie contract, but with the regular season getting closer and closer with each day, focusing on football should be the top priority for these players.
Now that the contract is signed, Harrison Jr. can focus on learning a new NFL offense as he prepares for his rookie season with the Cardinals.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was the fourth overall selection of the 2024 NFL Draft and was regarded as the top receiver prospect in the class.
In his three seasons as Buckeye, Marvin Harrison Jr. was a two-time All-American, earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. He finished his college career with 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns.
After being drafted No. 4, the Cardinals are likely happy to have him tied to their franchise for the next four years as they embark on bringing a Super Bowl to Arizona for the first time.